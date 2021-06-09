Bridal Bliss: Jessica And Lawrence Walked On Water To Say “I Do”

When Jessica and Lawrence first met, it wasn’t necessarily the most romantic situation. She was his supervisor. Such a reality didn’t keep sparks from flying between them, though. Once introduced, it took no time for Lawrence to realize that she was something special.

“The summer of 2018 we met at a restaurant we both worked at. She was the boss and I was instantly intrigued by her,” he tells ESSENCE. It also didn’t take Jessica long to feel a connection with him. In fact, when asked how she knew he was “the one,” she says it was an immediate thing. She didn’t think she was ready for anything serious, but she was intent on having Lawrence be a part of her life.

“I knew he was the one after our very first conversation. I could tell he checked off about everything I wanted in a man,” she says. “I can’t say that at that moment I was looking for a relationship, but I can say that I knew I was willing to step out on faith and trust that God knew what and who I needed and I was not about to let him go!”

Soon after, the pair fell in love and combined their lives to make a blended family — Jessica and her three boys, Lawrence and his son and daughter. By Christmas of 2020, he was ready to ask for her hand in marriage and take their relationship to the next level. She said yes in front of family on Christmas evening and it seemed that there would be nothing but good times on the horizon as they prepared to plan for their big day and for life as Mr. and Mrs. Alexander.

Of course, things didn’t go as planned. Just a few months after that special night, the world stood still due to the Covid-19 pandemic, throwing a wrench early in the planning process. The Greenwood, Indiana natives would have to make some concessions in order to have their special day, but it was all worth it as they said “I do” in front of a small group of friends and family in Indianapolis on April 10, 2021 with their children as the wedding party.

Check out the perfect day that was, from their walk on water to the altar, to the way they incorporated their kids, their dog and Jordan sneakers into their nuptials, and learn more about the love story of the Alexanders.

All photos by Rae Marcel Photography

Vendors:

Would you like to have your wedding considered for a feature in our Bridal Bliss column? Email us at bridalbliss@essence.com.

Loading the player...