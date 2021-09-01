Bridal Bliss: After Manifesting Her Mr., Gavette And Eugene Said ‘I Do’ With A Big, Beautiful Wedding In Birmingham

When Gavette and Eugene first met, it was in June of 2018. They crossed paths during a night out on the town in D.C. while they were both playing wingman and wingwoman to mutual friends. And while Gavette didn’t intend to go out and meet her person that night, she’d actively been manifesting and praying for him to show up in her life. She was reminded of this nearly three years after they met as she geared up to marry Eugene. She ran across a list she wrote seven years earlier while single and searching that detailed the characteristics she wanted her future husband to encompass.
“I discovered the list when I went back over my journal entries in preparation of writing my wedding vows,” she tells ESSENCE. “Eugene met all the qualities that I asked God for and much more. The answer that Eugene was the one became even more clear.”
On May 21, 2021, Gavette walked down the aisle to meet Eugene and make things official. They said “I do” in front of 125 of their family and friends and even more loved ones who streamed their ceremony online. The couple had to cut back their guest list and make changes in their planning because of the pandemic, but they were more grateful than ever for each other and the love they were celebrating with all who could witness it — in person and virtually.
“The pandemic changed our perspective to be fully aware of the reason for the day,” she says. “The reason was to celebrate God’s love for us and our union. Acknowledging the true reason made the day all the more special.”
See all the beautiful images from their Birmingham, Ala. nuptials below, and learn more about how they planned their special day and the love story that led to it.
Officiants: Rev. Dr. Michael Wesley, Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson, Rev. Michael Newton
How the Bride Knew She Found the One
Gavette knew Eugene was the one when she realized she felt a strong sense of peace with him. “Eugene was consistent through good and not so good times,” she says. “I prayed early on in our relationship about Eugene and the answer was always clear that he was my answered prayer.”
How the Groom Knew He’d Found the One
For Eugene, a surprise 27th birthday party thrown in his honor sealed the deal for him on Gavette. It was his first surprise party and included his close family and friends. “She showed a love not only for me, but also a love for my family.”
The Proposal
Eugene popped the question to Gavette on November 22, 2019 while they were at Nationals Park in D.C. for the Enchant Christmas DC Maze. He worked closely with her parents to make the moment happen and asked for her hand in the middle of the massive light maze while surrounded by their friends and relatives.
The Venue
“We chose the church because it is one of the most beautiful churches in Birmingham, Alabama and the pastor, Rev. Dr. Michael Wesley, is a dear family friend,” Gavette says. She’d also been to a reception at the hall they chose in 2011 and fell in love with it. “We wanted a black tie formal event that exuded our love and excellence,” she says. “We told our wedding planner, Brittany Sharp of the Sharp Standard, the idea and she created the entire vision.”
The Groom’s Most Memorable Moment
“Taking Gavette’s hand after the final blessing from her parents.”
The Bride’s Most Memorable Moment
“Walking down the aisle and seeing Eugene’s reaction to me,” Gavette says of her moment of choice. “It made me feel like we were the only two people in the entire church.
Jumping the Broom
Can we talk about the air they caught during this moment? Impressive!
It’s a Party — A Wedding Party
A Towering Achievement
This gorgeous cake was made by Kristal Bryant of K & J’s Elegant Pastries.
The Small Details
Mr. and Mrs. Hit the Dance Floor
Glow Sticks and Good Vibes
How They’re Settling into Married Life
“We are settling into married life well,” she says. “I am so excited to be married to my answered prayer.”
Eugene agrees. “I feel as though I have been married to her for an eternity.”