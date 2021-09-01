Bridal Bliss: After Manifesting Her Mr., Gavette And Eugene Said ‘I Do’ With A Big, Beautiful Wedding In Birmingham

Stanlo Photography

When Gavette and Eugene first met, it was in June of 2018. They crossed paths during a night out on the town in D.C. while they were both playing wingman and wingwoman to mutual friends. And while Gavette didn’t intend to go out and meet her person that night, she’d actively been manifesting and praying for him to show up in her life. She was reminded of this nearly three years after they met as she geared up to marry Eugene. She ran across a list she wrote seven years earlier while single and searching that detailed the characteristics she wanted her future husband to encompass.

“I discovered the list when I went back over my journal entries in preparation of writing my wedding vows,” she tells ESSENCE. “Eugene met all the qualities that I asked God for and much more. The answer that Eugene was the one became even more clear.”

On May 21, 2021, Gavette walked down the aisle to meet Eugene and make things official. They said “I do” in front of 125 of their family and friends and even more loved ones who streamed their ceremony online. The couple had to cut back their guest list and make changes in their planning because of the pandemic, but they were more grateful than ever for each other and the love they were celebrating with all who could witness it — in person and virtually.

“The pandemic changed our perspective to be fully aware of the reason for the day,” she says. “The reason was to celebrate God’s love for us and our union. Acknowledging the true reason made the day all the more special.”

See all the beautiful images from their Birmingham, Ala. nuptials below, and learn more about how they planned their special day and the love story that led to it.

Vendors:

Wedding Planner: Brittany Sharp, The Sharp Standard

Photographer: Stanley Babb, Stanlo Photography

Florist: Bloom and Petal

Videographer: Devin Wyatt, Wyatt Productions

Ceremony Venue: Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Michael Wesley

Reception Venue: The Club

Hair: Tracy Oliver Spates

Makeup Artist: Tiffany Logan

Wedding Cake: Kristal Bryant, K & J’s Elegant Pastries

Loading the player...

Stationery: Lisa Zachery, Papered Wonders, Inc.

Officiants: Rev. Dr. Michael Wesley, Rev. Dr. Jonathan McPherson, Rev. Michael Newton

Want your wedding to be considered for feature in Bridal Bliss? Email us a few wedding photos and the story of your big day, with a few quotes, at bridalbliss@essence.com.