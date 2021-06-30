Bridal Bliss: Hello Palm Trees and Ocean Views — See Chelsea And Emerson’s Intimate SoCal Wedding

Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto

Even though Chelsea and Emerson have been together as a couple for three and a half years, the very beginning of their story is hard to pinpoint because they’ve known each other for so long. The Sacramento natives grew up around each other and their families knew each other. As adults, they kept in touch lightly, in the way many people do, via social media. However, they didn’t make the connection that would change everything until they crossed paths again while back in Sacramento during the holidays in December 2017. Chelsea, 28, had moved to New York while Emerson, 34, lived in LA. During that time home, they decided to hang out. The two had their first date (a fun time at Punch Bowl Social), and from there, they worked to maintain that spark while living on two separate coasts.

“We would try to see each other every three to five weeks during that first year but after his first trip I knew that I didn’t want to spend extended time apart,” Chelsea tells ESSENCE. “After the first six months I was already making plans to return to the West Coast and decrease the distance in our relationship.”

Two years after they first connected, Emerson proposed during a holiday gumbo party at Chelsea’s mother’s home. He got down on one knee after he finished leading grace, a ball of nerves. After she stopped being speechless, a rarity for Chelsea, she said yes.

The couple, like most looking to say “I do” while navigating an unexpected and life-changing pandemic, had their wedding plans altered. Their initial venue closed and the long list of guests they would have invited at any other time wouldn’t be possible. But on April 3, 2021, everything finally came together for them to enter into their union. Chelsea and Emerson jumped the broom, literally, at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, doing so in front of just a dozen family members (oh, and 200 or so guests on Zoom). It wasn’t the overly extravagant production weddings can be, which was just fine for the couple.

“Our love took center stage that day,” the bride says.

Check out all the stunning images from Chelsea and Emerson’s intimate ceremony and celebration in SoCal.

Vendors

Photographer: Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto

Flowers: Shine Floral

Wedding Cake: Dan’ee Doty

Makeup: Vanessa Keri

Videography: 4KLove Films

01 The Venue After their initial venue closed due to the pandemic, Chelsea and Emerson got lucky finding the Loews Hotel in Santa Monica. “After multiple changes from thinking we’d do another venue in Palos Verdes to an at-home wedding, we ultimately decided on the Loews in Santa Monica weeks before the wedding,” she says. “We still got palm trees with an ocean backdrop and we were married in an outdoor ceremony in front of 12 of our family members in person and over 200 friends and relatives on Zoom. It truly was better than we could have ever imagined.” Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 02 An Intimate Wedding Was a Winner With less guests and a smaller ceremony, things were a lot less stressful for the couple. “We truly felt like we were able to experience our wedding. It was so intimate that we were able to enjoy every single person who was in attendance,” Chelsea says. “It didn’t feel like some huge exhausting production. Our love took center stage that day.” Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 03 Jumping the Broom The couple observed the tradition of jumping the broom, hopping over a vibrantly decorated broomstick that incorporated their beautiful flowers. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 04 The Most Memorable Moment For the couple, it was the moment Chelsea walked down the aisle that stuck with them the most from the day. “I’m sure lots of couples say this, but there’s nothing like that moment when you lock eyes walking down the aisle,” she says. “Our wedding was really small already, but in that moment, it felt like it was just us.” Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 05 Happy Tears Emerson shed a tear as he watched his beautiful bride be escorted down the aisle. It was a heartfelt moment captured by photographer Jami Johnson. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 06 A Regal Shot The bride and groom posed in front of the ocean views and palm trees they wanted in their SoCal wedding. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 07 A Lit Photo The couple showed off their bling, the kind that says “we’re in this together, forever.” Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 08 The Flowers The floral arrangements for their wedding, from Shine Floral, certainly stood out as they appeared everywhere with their rich orange and peach hues. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 09 The Cake The delicious cake was crafted by Dan’ee Doty. It, along with the broom and the florals, were crafted by businesses owned by women of color in LA. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 10 Dancing the Night Away The couple and their guests danced the night away to the sounds of some legends, including Earth, Wind and Fire, as well as Anita Baker. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 11 Reuniting With Family The icing on the cake for the couple was getting the chance to be reunited with family they hadn’t been able to be in close proximity with due to COVID. “I also think that having our parents and our siblings there meant so much after over a year of not being able to be together,” Chelsea says. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 12 Enjoying Every Moment The couple said that the ceremony and celebration were better than they ever could have imagined. “Who knew a wedding with 12 guests would be so fun!” Chelsea asks. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto 13 The Lukes The couple, pictured in this luxurious image, are happy to start this next chapter of love and life. They’ve settled down in a home in South Central Los Angeles with help from their beloved dog, Ricky. Jami Johnson Fresh Frame Foto

