House of Payne actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is totally in love with her boo, actor Brad James. To show him love on his 39th birthday, the handsome couple spent a day on out on the water as a perfect social distancing date.

Pulliam let the world know just how much her man is loved with an endearing Instagram post. “Happy Birthday my love. Let’s keep creating amazing memories every day!!,” she captioned a series of photos from their day out on the water. “Love you to infinity and beyond,” she said in her “best Buzz Lightyear voice.”

Pulliam and James, who went public with their relationship in 2019, are both hardworking actors. Pulliam got her start on The Cosby Show as the beloved Rudy and went on to score more roles, as well as her own cooking platform, called Keshia’s Kitchen. James is known for his roles in Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and the UMC show A House Divided. The pair first met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice.

“Honestly, we just hit it off. We had a lot of downtime,” Pulliam once said during an Instagram Live. “There was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van and just talking.” After the two exchanged numbers to discuss scripts they wanted each other’s feedback on, their chemistry ignited and things soon took a romantic turn.

Before meeting James, Pulliam was married to ex-NFL star Ed Hartwell, with whom she shares a daughter named Ella.