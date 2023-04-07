‘There’s No Swag Like A Black Man’s’: Black Men Deserve Their Flowers, Too. Here’s What We Love About Them

ESSENCE

Recently a video went viral on social media, showcasing Black men sharing their favorite hairstyles they love seeing on Black women. All different types of Black men eagerly participated in the video, wanting to show their love, respect, and admiration for Black women and our hair. The styles they listed ranged from Janet Jackson’s Poetic Justice braids to a messy bun with edges slicked and locs. Our brothers noted how versatile our natural hair can be, “My favorite hairstyle on Black women is just the natural ones. We have locs, the fro, the two-strand twists,” one man said.

This celebration by our Black men is greatly needed, as, unfortunately, how we look, dress, and style our hair isn’t always appreciated, seen, and valued. Anytime we receive flowers from our Black men, it’s necessary. “My favorite hairstyle on a Black woman is all of them. They can’t do anything wrong!” says one participant.

So, ESSENCE wanted to return the favor and give Black men their flowers. To do so, we took to the streets of Harlem last week to speak to some Black women about what they love about Black men. As we already know, Black men have an ora that can’t be defined. From their swag, confidence, kindness, and vision, they are everything.

Regarding the hair department, we love to see the variety of styles and looks. Our men have it on lock from their waves on swim to deep twists and luscious locs, or even a baldie. The Black women and men we interviewed agreed and had no issues adding to the laundry list of what we love about our men. “Black men are kings; they are amazing. They really bring so much to our society as a whole, and I really appreciate what they bring to us and what they bring to the table. And I hope everyone else sees them the way I do,” one woman said.

Check out the full video here below.

We salute you, Black men.