Holiday Celebrations, Wedding Anniversaries, And Date Nights: The Best In Black Love In November

The holiday season is officially here, so you know what that means: couples and family gatherings rooted in love, fellowship, and connection, no matter the differences. We’ve seen many celebrity couples and families during this season highlight just how important it was for them to prioritize spending time with one another. From the Smiths to Matt Barnes and his partner Anansa Sims, celebrity couples spent the holidays with the most important people: family.

Will and Jada Smith:

The Smiths took casual family photos with their immediate and extended family to celebrate Thanksgiving and their being a united and strong front.

Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff:

Ice Cube gave his loving wife, Kimberly, a beautiful tribute on Instagram as they celebrated 31 years of marriage and 34 years together this month.

Lance Gross and his family:

Lance Gross, Rebecca Jefferson, his wife, and their children took a beautiful picture in front of Christmas trees right after Thanksgiving.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict:

Although the two actors are divorced, they made sure to continue to make family memories for the Thanksgiving holiday with their two children, Cree and Cairo.

Ciara and Russell Wilson:

The two lovebirds enjoyed their night out celebrating Russell Wilson’s birthday.

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.:

Nick Jones Jr. beams with pride as he announces his wife, Bresha Webb’s pregnancy.

Ashanti and Nelly:

Ashanti and Nelly should be included in a case study for a successful spin-the-block relationship. Ashanti shared a fun video from the birthday bash she threw Nelly.

Matt Barnes and children:

Matt Barnes and his partner brought all their children together to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, showing their perfectly blended family.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus:

Snoop Dogg and his long-time wife, Shante Broadus celebrated her birthday together.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles shared just how thankful she is for her husband, Jonathan Owens during Thanksgiving.