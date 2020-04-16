As their fans know, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have a unique type of romance. This was further proven during their Instagram Live session last night, where they briefly let the people into their world.

While quarantined, the couple went back and forth with flirty banter during their live session. The Detroit rapper made no secret that he sees a future with Aiko. “You look good!,” Sean said gazing at her through the camera. Aiko jokingly replied to the compliment by asking, “why don’t you marry me?” With full confidence, he replies, “it’s in the works. Don’t even trip.”

“It’s in the works” bitch my heart 😭😭 I love Jhené and big Sean pic.twitter.com/GU4HVVGZFg — Bad Bitch Jr. (@saltyrosaa) April 16, 2020

The pair started dating in 2016, but went through a brief break-up. It was speculated that Aiko’s song “Triggered” was about their on-again off-again relationship, with the singer confirming it to ESSENCE earlier this year. Because of this, the couple has been criticized on social media for having a toxic relationship. Aiko said this is a misconception.

“I think we help each other grow,” she told Sean. “We remind each other to read, meditate and take our vitamins.” She goes on to say that prior to Sean, she was in a toxic relationship that was affected by heavy drink and arguing. Now, she’s in a much better place. “I don’t think [Sean and I] have ever really argued,” she says, with Sean adding “we’re too cool for that.”

i knowww jhene saw my comment saying people think she’s toxic that got her starting that conversation 😭 (big sean, instagram live, jhene aiko, insta, ig) pic.twitter.com/eM8OZL133A — evelin (@osnapitzevelin) April 16, 2020

Based on his Instagram, Sean seems rather proud of his lady for her accomplishments. In celebration of her birthday, he wrote, “Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do. Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next.”