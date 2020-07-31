Beyoncé Dedicates ‘Black Is King’ To Her Son, Sir Carter

Beyoncé’s new visual project Black Is King just hit Disney+. Among its many visual treats, the project is an overall ode to family.

At the conclusion of the film, Beyoncé dedicated Black Is King to her two-year-old son, Sir Carter. “Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter,” the message reads. “And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon sow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.” As the message scrolls, a home video appears of Beyoncé rocking her son on her arms as he flashes the cutest smile.

Rest assured, Black Is King was a full-on family affair. Sir’s big sister Blue Ivy, 8, twin sister Rumi appeared in the video for “Find Your Way Back.” Blue Ivy shined in the videos for “Brown Skin Girl” and “My Power.” Jay-Z also appeared in “My Power” alongside his wife, giving us On The Run Tour flashbacks.

The presence of children and family is fitting, given the film’s promise to “reimagine the lessons from Disney’s global phenomenon for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

