Love Looks Good On Angela Rye And Boyfriend Karim Webb

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Although Angela Rye tends to keep her personal life private these days, she decided to publicly admire her boyfriend Karim Webb and show off some grin-inducing PDA because sis is just that happy.

The attorney, political commentator and political strategist took to Instagram on Sunday to show Webb, LA-based restaurateur and entrepreneurial activist, some love. She tagged him so you know it’s real real.

My 💙 @karimwebb: you just do it ALL! I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for our journey and our growth! ✊🏾💞”

She also shared a clip of them hugged up on the dance floor, jamming to The Jackson 5’s “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N G E L A | R Y E (@angelarye)

The two looked so in love that Rye’s famous friends couldn’t help but celebrate the couple. Bevy Smith commented “Yay, this makes me so happy, you DESERVE all this love!❤️” and Janelle Monáe simply said, “I love it sis !! ❤️”

Rye isn’t the only one doing the gushing in the relationship though. Webb publicly lauded her for the efforts she and her IMPACT Strategies political advocacy firm put in to help the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa race massacre receive the financial compensation and acknowledgment they deserved around the 100th anniversary of the riot.

“I’ve had a front row seat over the past two weeks watching this GIANT of a woman and her posse of fearless warrior men and women fight and get millions for survivors (who couldn’t even afford – at 107 years old – their flights to DC last week to testify before Congress) and their descendants,” he wrote on May 31. “I watched as the perpetrator events were cancelled and the righteous cause prevailed. I watched the pure love for Black people this woman and her allies have change the game seemingly overnight. I’m inspired. And grateful for all the ways I’ve learned and grown as a result of the example @angelarye embodies everyday. For me & mine and you & yours. Thank God for this Giant Queen Warrior Truth Teller.”

The couple first went public in late 2019. She posted a photo of herself and Webb cuddled up in a pool in her Instagram Stories with the caption, “What a gift you are.” They’ve quietly been building together ever since. Now they’re ready to make a little noise and we are absolutely here for and happy about it.