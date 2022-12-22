8 Couples Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

With the hustle and bustle of the season, it can be hard to enjoy the holidays. There’s so much potential to get lost in the true meaning of the holidays—spending time together. No other season has so many beautiful traditions, so it’s essential to celebrate with your community. Whether married or in a long-term relationship, sharing traditions makes the season even more special!
We’ve asked busy couples like you to share some of the traditions that have helped them stay connected and spend quality time with each other during the holidays. If you don’t already have a cute tradition to look forward to every year, these stories will inspire you to start your own.
01
Jhéanell and Kenneth A.: Married 13 years
We celebrate with Christmas lights: Every Christmas season, we have gone to a local drive-through Christmas light show for the past five years. We listen to carols while taking the time to view all the light displays. With full lives as parents with our respective careers, we love that this tradition helps us slow down together and reflect on the year amid such a busy season.
02
Jarmelia L. & Chris W.: Dating for three years
We celebrate with a Christmas ornament: My fiance and I buy an ornament representing us as a couple yearly. We go shopping together for the perfect ornament. With each ornament we hang on our Christmas tree, we’re reminded of the adventures we’ve had together.
I look forward to it every year!
03
Rhonda & Brent L.: Together 7, married for 3
We celebrate as a family: It’s nothing revolutionary or complex, but every Christmas Eve, before the hustle and bustle of family obligations set in, my husband and I exchange gifts and then decorate a gingerbread house, watch movies, and eat delicious holiday food while wearing matching family pajamas with our kids.
04
Rae G & Tim P.: Dating for four years
We celebrate by partying together: Tim and I have been dating for four years and have two Holiday Traditions. For Christmas, one of our exchanged gifts has to be thoughtful and meaningful. The other is on NYE; we get dressed up and go out! Whether it be dinner or a party! We must bring in the new year the way we want our entire year to be, which is with each other, enjoying life! This has been something we’ve been doing for the last three years.
05
Lakia & Derek B.: Married 13 years
We celebrate with karaoke: The best Christmas gift I can give my hubby each year isn’t store-bought. My hubby lights up whenever I do a solo performance of the classic song, Santa Baby! This tradition is a staple in our family. I love karaoke and have been performing this popular Eartha Kitt song for my husband for over ten years. I can’t remember how it started, but I know I had a mic in one hand, and my hubby was sitting in the audience enjoying the show! It’s one of the most fun and memorable ways to be merry and a tradition that will live on for years.
06
Brittaney J & Briant J.: Dating for 14 years
We celebrate by having a wedding: My fiancé and I love Christmas because we are both winter babies, and we agree it’s the happiest time of the year. We spent Christmas Eve baking cookies and listening to Christmas playlists for years. In 2020, my fiancé decided to propose to me on Christmas Eve. This year, we will be getting married on Christmas Eve.
07
Peaches & James D.: Together for 4.5 years, married nine months
We celebrate with Christmas movies: On Christmas Eve, my husband and I and my kids (this is my son’s first Christmas) bake cookies, pop popcorn, and eat the cookies while we watch a Christmas movie. We have been doing this tradition since 2019, our daughter’s first Christmas. We also see Christmas lights, but that depends on their schedule.
08
Shari & Justin J.: Married six years
We celebrate by sponsoring a family: My husband and I have known each other since our first year of law school in 2008. We both grew up in families where Jesus was always the reason for the season, and sometimes Santa and his sleigh of presents were not always the main event. While our growing family’s Christmas traditions include matching pajamas, watching their favorite holiday movies, and jamming to the best version of the song ‘This Christmas,’ we have added sponsoring a family for Christmas to the list. We give unwrapped presents to the parents, allowing the parents to wrap them and take credit for bringing that Christmas joy to their children. As we have matured into adulthood, we believe the true Spirit of Christmas is “it is a Blessing to be a Blessing!”