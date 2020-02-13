Gift-giving is an art, especially when you’re shopping for someone who has a little bit of everything. Whether you’re shopping for a unique last-minute gift for your valentine or just looking to surprise bae or a close friend with a little “just because I love you” present any day of the year, there’s something on this list for everyone in the mood to share the love.
01
For Bae
Roses are beautiful, but a tad bit too cliché for the non-romantics in the house. If you want to have a special surprise delivered, with a unique twist, opt for a pink succulent in a box instead. We love this limited-edition Valentine’s Day pick from Lula’s Garden. (They offer hand delivery at checkout if bae is based in Los Angeles.)
02
For Your Bestie
For the real friends who always come through when you need them (even when you don't know you do), show them some love with a set of stackable MantraBands with empowering phrases and quotes. There's a "Soul Sister" one we love and she will too. Grab them in gold or rose gold to match her wardrobe vibes perfectly.
03
For the outdoor enthusiast in your world, Timberland is bringing back its women’s LOVE COLLECTION for a limited time. She’ll love hiking to her happy place this winter in a pair of these chic, sweet, yet still rugged, waterproof go-tos. Go for the Timberland’s Women’s LOVE COLLECTION 6-Inch Waterproof Boots in pastel pink or purple to really seal the deal.
04
For Mom and Dad
Great love stories should be captured, shared and passed on to generations. Encourage mom and dad to put theirs on paper with this thoughtful gift for two. The Rustico Leather Love Journal doubles as both a place to store their intimate thoughts and secrets and a photo album to cherish their memories. We're obsessed!
05
For Your Wife
A gift is thoughtful, but a monogrammed gift is classy. Show her you know her style (and appreciate it!) with a monogrammed travel jewelry box from Mark & Graham. And, of the color combos! You're sure to find one for every woman's travel style.
06
For Your Favorite Couple
What couple doesn’t love a dope his and her fragrance set to display on their dresser? How about sending your favorite cute couple the newly launched Cofounders perfume and cologne set from married serial Philadelphia entrepreneurs Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell. They created the set to pay tribute to power couples like themselves. And, how gorgeous is this packaging? Pre-order for your faves now! The set will be released on Valentine’s Day.
07
For Your Wife
Dates are important to her, especially the ones that mean something to you both, like your wedding anniversary. The Roman Numeral Bar Necklace from brook & york is a perfect way to keep that sacred date close to her heart.
08
For Bae
You give her that warm and fuzzy feeling in her stomach, but what about her feet? Sock Club memberships have such an impressive and diverse lineup of styles and customizations, she'll be waiting on the mail.
09
For Your Friends
Love is knowing when your friend really needs a drink, and then making sure you get them one. The Reds and Rosés box from Vinebox is just what her Friday night needs. It includes 5 red wines and 4 rosé wines.
10
For Your Husband
He's a mover, a shaker and a doer, and he deserves a luxury briefcase as powerful as him.