Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for bae can feel like a daunting (and expensive) task. What if he’s already bought everything he wants? Or what if those sneakers he’s been eyeing are all sold out? You don’t have to stress about finding the perfect gift that captures how you feel about him – we’ve rounded up plenty of options for you!
Whether he’s a hardcore fitness fanatic or a whiskey aficionado, we’ve rounded up something that every husband/boyfriend/boo thang will love on Valentine’s Day (almost as much as you!)
01
JAXXON 5mm Cuban Link Chain
The JAXXON Cuban Link chain is a staple for your man’s wardrobe. He can wear it casually every day, at the gym, or even for a night out.
02
Nike Therma Joggers
Athleisure is the name of the game, especially as we all work from home! Nike Therma Pants are made with warm, sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable while lounging or working out.
03
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
Whether it’s for the gym or quick weekend trips, this convenient and stylish duffel bag will be your man’s newest best friend.
04
Bevel Beard Care Kit
There’s nothing sexier than a man with a well-maintained beard. Bevel, a grooming and skincare company designed specifically with Black men in mind, makes for the perfect Valentine’s gift for bae.
05
adidas FWD-01 Headphones
Whether your boo cranks up the music during workouts, listens to a podcast on a walk or has days filled with work calls, these adidas Headphones will have him covered.
06
Oakywood Personalized Wireless Chargers
Hurry quick! If you order this sleek engravable wireless phone charger for your man today, it’ll arrive by Valentine’s Day.
07
Mark & Graham Whiskey Glass Set of 2
Toast it up with these engravable whiskey glasses perfect for sipping and entertaining.
08
Phillip Ashley Love Drunk Hearts
We’ll be honest – you and your Valentine may just be fighting over this delicious box of designer chocolates by Black-owned chocolate brand Phillip Ashley. With boozy flavors like dark rum browned butter caramel, single malt blueberry lemon and cabernet sauvignon fig jam strawberry, these chocolates are a guaranteed party in your mouth.
09
Hotel Collection Cotton Spa Robe
Bring spa-level comfort to the house with this luxuriously soft cotton of this cozy bathrobe from Hotel Collection.
10
Black Unity Themed Apple Watch
A gift with a purpose is never a bad idea! In honor of Black History Month, Apple has released a limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band and Apple Watch face to honor the ongoing fight for racial justice. The newly designed is part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to organizations dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice.