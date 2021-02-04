2021 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Men
Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for bae can feel like a daunting (and expensive) task. What if he’s already bought everything he wants? Or what if those sneakers he’s been eyeing are all sold out? You don’t have to stress about finding the perfect gift that captures how you feel about him – we’ve rounded up plenty of options for you!

Whether he’s a hardcore fitness fanatic or a whiskey aficionado, we’ve rounded up something that every husband/boyfriend/boo thang will love on Valentine’s Day (almost as much as you!)

01
JAXXON 5mm Cuban Link Chain
The JAXXON Cuban Link chain is a staple for your man’s wardrobe. He can wear it casually every day, at the gym, or even for a night out.
JAXXON
available at JAXXON $154 SHOP NOW
02
Nike Therma Joggers
Athleisure is the name of the game, especially as we all work from home! Nike Therma Pants are made with warm, sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you dry and comfortable while lounging or working out.
Nike
available at Nike $55 SHOP NOW
03
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
Whether it’s for the gym or quick weekend trips, this convenient and stylish duffel bag will be your man’s newest best friend.
Herschel
available at Amazon $75 SHOP NOW
04
Bevel Beard Care Kit
There’s nothing sexier than a man with a well-maintained beard. Bevel, a grooming and skincare company designed specifically with Black men in mind, makes for the perfect Valentine’s gift for bae.
Bevel
available at Amazon $30 SHOP NOW
05
adidas FWD-01 Headphones
Whether your boo cranks up the music during workouts, listens to a podcast on a walk or has days filled with work calls, these adidas Headphones will have him covered.
Adidas
available at Amazon $150 SHOP NOW
06
Oakywood Personalized Wireless Chargers
Hurry quick! If you order this sleek engravable wireless phone charger for your man today, it’ll arrive by Valentine’s Day.
Oakywood
available at ETSY $85 SHOP NOW
07
Mark & Graham Whiskey Glass Set of 2
Toast it up with these engravable whiskey glasses perfect for sipping and entertaining.
available at Mark & Graham $50 SHOP NOW
08
Phillip Ashley Love Drunk Hearts
We’ll be honest – you and your Valentine may just be fighting over this delicious box of designer chocolates by Black-owned chocolate brand Phillip Ashley. With boozy flavors like dark rum browned butter caramel, single malt blueberry lemon and cabernet sauvignon fig jam strawberry, these chocolates are a guaranteed party in your mouth.
Phillip Ashley
available at Phillip Ashley $70 SHOP NOW
09
Hotel Collection Cotton Spa Robe
Bring spa-level comfort to the house with this luxuriously soft cotton of this cozy bathrobe from Hotel Collection.
Hotel Collection
available at Macy’s $65 SHOP NOW
10
Black Unity Themed Apple Watch
A gift with a purpose is never a bad idea! In honor of Black History Month, Apple has released a limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band and Apple Watch face to honor the ongoing fight for racial justice. The newly designed is part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to organizations dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice.
Apple
available at Apple $50 for the band and $399 for watch face SHOP NOW
