See Emmy-Winning TV Host Zuri Hall’s New Globally-Inspired Cali Home And The Gems Inside Of It

Courtesy of Havenly

For any first-time homeowner, designing one’s dwelling can be both a thrilling and daunting task. That was certainly the case for entertainment producer, actress and Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall.

“I had soooo many ideas, and felt a little overwhelmed,” the Emmy winner tells ESSENCE. “Like, how was this all going to come together in one cohesive space that expressed who I am in a way that was functional, stylish, and comfortable?”

She found her answer by getting help from Havenly, the uber-popular interior design service and commerce platform, who upgraded her brand new home by taking her ideas to the next level.

“I wanted to brighten up my space with lots of warm neutrals, especially creamy white, ivory, beige and brown, and then add depth and warmth with lots of texture.” She also wanted to incorporate organic materials like natural wood, jute, and rattan, as well as throw in pops of warm, muted colors, her favorites being mustard yellow and burnt orange. “Pattern, fun prints and art were a priority too to express the playful side of my personality,” she adds. “International travel is one of my favorite things to do, so I wanted subtle touches of global influence.”

The home was transformed, with more light coming in as they swapped out dark furniture, like a cognac brown leather sectional and towering dark gray entertainment center, bravely bringing in a cozy ivory couch and matching poufs. The entertainment center was shown the door in place of the Guthrie Cabinet by Studio McGee. The chic piece, with its iron frame and oak wood shelves, holds some of Hall’s most beloved items and family heirlooms.

“There’s an original print photo of my parents in the late 1970s, maybe early 1980s, with a handwritten love note on the back that my dad wrote and gave to my mom when they first started dating,” she says. “There are also two of my Papa’s hats — he’s my mother’s father — and he and I were very close. He passed away almost a decade ago, but I feel his spirit always. And it’s so special to have such a beautiful reminder of his presence in a room that I spend so much time in.”

Other treasures include her dad’s original vinyl copy of Stevie Wonder’s 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life, her Emmy award, and a recently received Young Alumni Award from her alma mater, Ohio State University (“Go Buckeyes!” she says).

The end result is a warm and practical pad for Hall and her beloved dog, Lola.

“What I love most is that it’s chic, but functional,” she says. “I have a puppy and high traction in my living room. It was important to me that my ivory couch not become more of a burden than a blessing. The cushion covers are all removable, which makes it so much easier to clean while maintaining this bright and airy aesthetic I was going for.” She adds, “I also love the fun, abstract art on the wall and how beautifully the color palette compliments the new venetian plaster finish that I installed on my new fireplace.”

The cactus in front of her huge view of the great outdoors. The chic rattan console next to that plush sectional with its comfy chaise. The jute rug underneath her gold, glam coffee table. With charming, conversation-starting pieces and the right furniture, all brought in by Havenly, Hall couldn’t feel more at home in her very first property. Take a gander at the before and after images of her space below.