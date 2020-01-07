Celebrate Zora Neale Hurston’s Birthday With These Novelties

The Film Artist

Literary giant and culture shifter Zora Neal Hurston was born on this day, January 7th, 128 years go.

During her time here, she made her mark with colossal works that are still relevant and revered today.

In honor of her birthday, we’re rounding up some novelties for this literary giant’s biggest fans.

From a boxed book set complete with ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’, ‘Dust Tracks On A Road’ and ‘Mules and Men’ to coffee mugs, we’ve got everything a true book worm could ever want.

Shop below!

Share :