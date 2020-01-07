Celebrate Zora Neale Hurston’s Birthday With These Novelties

Literary giant and culture shifter Zora Neal Hurston was born on this day, January 7th, 128 years go.
During her time here, she made her mark with colossal works that are still relevant and revered today.
In honor of her birthday, we’re rounding up some novelties for this literary giant’s biggest fans.
From a boxed book set complete with ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’, ‘Dust Tracks On A Road’ and ‘Mules and Men’ to coffee mugs, we’ve got everything a true book worm could ever want.
Shop below!
01
Three Classic Works: Their Eyes Were Watching God. Dust Tracks on a Road. Mules and Men [Boxed Set]
Add some of Hurston's greatest works to your library with this book set.
02
Zora Neale Hurston Feminist Icon Poster
Honor this cultural and literary great with some wall space in your humble abode.
03
Book Pin: Their Eyes Were Watching God
How adorable is this 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' pin?
04
Their Eyes Were Watching God Book Purse
If you have a thing for unique accessories you'll love this 'Their Eyes Were Watching God' book purse.
05
Zora Neale Hurston Mug
This artistic coffee mug features one of Hurston's most iconic images.
06
Zora Neale Hurston Print
How stunning is this print of the flawlessly stylish Zora Neale Hurston?
07
Zora Neale Hurston Lapel Pin
From your work bag to your favorite jean jacket, this iconic image of Zora Neale Hurston in pin form will look good anywhere.
08
Black Women Writers Long Sleeve Shirt
Show your love for great Black women writers with this dope shirt.