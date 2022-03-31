Exclusive: Yandy Smith-Harris Celebrated Turning 40 With Mendeecees And Her Closest Friends At This New Luxury Resort In Los Cabos

Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa

What better way to turn 40 than turning up poolside with a good drink, great company and luxurious accommodations?

TV personality, businesswoman and activist Yandy Smith-Harris experienced all that and more for her big 4-0, traveling to Los Cabos, Mexico with her husband Mendeecees Harris and five other couples, some of her closest friends. The Harris’ spent the week relaxing in the lap of luxury at the gorgeous Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa, situated along Cabo’s Golden Beach. The brand new all-inclusive resort has the town’s longest lazy river, coming in at 1,148 feet and adorned with an art mural on the riverbed.

Yandy floated along the lazy river on multiple occasions during her stay when she wasn’t enjoying the resort’s Azul Wellness Spa Center. The couple got massages at the spa (a 100-minute deep tissue massage with CBD oil for complete relaxation), which boasts a vitality pool, a Zen lounge, a hydrotherapy circuit, and 24-hour gym. She also spent time at the resort’s oceanfront infinity pool and dined at the La Taberna Restaurant, diving into mouthwatering Spanish fare.

But nothing could beat the celebration that took place to mark Yandy turning 40. She enjoyed a sunset cocktail hour with all of the couples she traveled with. The event featured a full drink cart utilized by the resort’s beloved and skilled mixologist Victor, as well as a firepit, a sunset saxophone performance and finally, dinner at Latitud 23.5 Steak House. The party dined on everything from Tomahawk steak and smoked beef tartare to fish and ajillo mushrooms and more. And of course, there was a personalized birthday cake with sparklers to mark the occasion.

The rest of the stay included the opportunity for adventure, with the crew leaving the resort to partake in ziplining, camel riding, and a UTV tour at Wild Canyon Adventures adventure park. And there is plenty of fun to be had in some resort photo shoots. Yandy posed around the dreamy resort, playing cover girl on her birthday trip.

Fun was had by all — especially by the birthday girl. Check out some photos of Yandy and Mendeecees soaking up the sun and sights at the brand new Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa below.

Images by Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo and Ricardo Pisano from Our Tribe Photos.

01 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 02 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 03 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 04 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 05 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 06 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 07 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 08 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 09 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 10 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 11 Cristian Carrillo of Hilo Rojo Photo/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 12 Ricardo Pisano from Our Tribe Photos/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 13 Ricardo Pisano from Our Tribe Photos/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 14 Ricardo Pisano from Our Tribe Photos/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa 15 Ricardo Pisano from Our Tribe Photos/Images taken at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa