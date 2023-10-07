From Oil Town To Culinary and Cultural Hub, Houston Is The Place To Be

In the heart of the Lone Star State, where oil rigs once dominated the skyline, today’s Houston is a vibrant mosaic of diverse communities, culinary delights, and world-class hospitality. From its humble oil town roots, the city has transformed into a captivating destination that blends its rich history with modern cosmopolitan charm. It perhaps could be considered an excellent destination for your next girls getaway, we dare say.

In Houston, the convergence of tradition and innovation is palpable, and the Marriott Marquis’ Texas-shaped lazy river is emblematic of this spirit. Whether you’re exploring diverse neighborhoods, indulging in global cuisines, or floating along in the heart of the city, Houston’s transformation from its oil town origins is nothing short of spectacular. It’s a place where rich history meets contemporary allure, making it an ideal destination for your next adventure. So, pack your bags, and let Houston’s allure sweep you off your feet.

The Altitude Rooftop Pool at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas

Where To Stay

One standout in Houston’s hospitality landscape is the Marriott Marquis in Downtown Houston. This luxurious hotel offers not only top-notch accommodation but also a unique feature that sets it apart from the rest: a Texas-shaped lazy river, and a state of the art spa. Nestled amidst the bustling cityscape, this aquatic gem invites guests to unwind in a one-of-a-kind setting, floating through a miniature Lone Star State. While you’re there, book a massage appointment at their Pure spa, and ask for Tori.

Where To Eat

Houston’s culinary scene is a testament to its cultural diversity. Wander through the city, and you’ll discover a tantalizing world of flavors that reflect its melting-pot population. From Tex-Mex classics to international cuisines, Houston offers something for every palate. The city’s burgeoning food truck culture, lively farmers’ markets, and critically acclaimed restaurants make it a paradise for food enthusiasts. Possibly Bun B’s Trill Burgers, or Chris Williams Lucille’s for some good soul food, or even a trip to Chef Aaron Bludorn’s acclaimed restaurant Navy Blue.

Where To Grab A Cup Of Coffee

Step into a world where plant-based cuisine and vinyl music harmonize in perfect rhythm at Mo’ Better Brews, the brainchild of the culinary duo Courtney and Chasitie Lindsay, creators of Houston Sauce Co., in partnership with DJ and Ethnomusicologist, Flash G. Parks. At Mo’ Better Brews, breakfast becomes an art form as each dish is crafted with love and creativity. Explore an array of delectable vegan delights that redefine breakfast, from mouthwatering pancakes to savory scrambles, all made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Every bite is a celebration of flavor that transcends the boundaries of traditional breakfast fare.

But it’s not just about the food; it’s about the experience. As you savor your vegan feast, let the enchanting vinyl vibes curated by DJ Flash G. Parks transport you to a musical realm like no other. The eclectic soundtrack sets the perfect backdrop for your meal, making every visit to Mo’ Better Brews a multisensory delight. You can also do some crate digging yourself and find nostalgic vinyls for sale.

Where To Drink

Heralded as one of the Best Bars in America by Esquire, Diversion Cocktails is a new concept in the Houston area that’s offering a unique twist on some of your favorite drinks. The modest, single-story brick building serves as a bar and kitchen. Leading the brigade of bar chefs is the talented Steven Enrique Salazar, who adds an extra touch of flair to the experience by illuminating a spotlight when serving your meticulously crafted drinks. The presentation is palpable, especially when the bar is serving drinks out of nostalgic science lab beakers. Such dramatic presentation is well-deserved, for the libations themselves are nothing short of extraordinary.

Where To See Art

Houston is often celebrated for its rich cultural tapestry. The city boasts a thriving arts scene, with world-class museums, galleries, and theaters. The Museum District is home to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the Houston Museum of Natural Science just to name a couple of gems that art and science aficionados can explore.

Where To Discover

Houston is by far one of the best foodie cities to be in. But perhaps the best part is that there’s a place you can indulge in a handful of different cuisines all in one place. POST Houston is the latest gem that’s got Houstonians in a chokehold—beyond being an international food court, the multipurpose space was formerly home to the Barbara Jordan Post Office, repurposed in a multi-use space. Alongside the food, there’s a concert venue and coworking space within the building. As if you needed any more convincing, there’s a Black woman led book club, The Reading Room, housed inside.

Where To Immerse Yourself In A Different Culture

In the sprawling and culturally diverse city of Houston, there exists a vibrant and enchanting enclave known as Chinatown. Nestled in the southwestern part of the city, this neighborhood stretches roughly eight miles long and serves as a captivating portal into Asian culture, cuisine, and tradition. As you step into this bustling district, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world that is both familiar and different. You’ll encounter people of Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Thai descent, among others, contributing to the area’s rich diversity. As you explore the area’s streets, the tantalizing aroma of authentic Asian dishes wafts through the air, enticing you to sample the diverse cuisine on offer. From traditional dim sum and pho to Korean BBQ and Thai curries, Chinatown’s restaurants span the entire spectrum of Asian flavors. Here you’ll find places such as Hui Lau Shan, where you’ll find mango desserts, One Dragon, a restaurant with crispy bao buns, and the Hong Kong Market & Mall, where you’ll find yourself lost in all of the goodies.

Where To Enjoy The Outdoors

Directly across the street from the Marriott Marquis, you will find Discovery Green, a lush urban park. With its emerald lawns, and artful landscaping, Discovery Green is an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It’s a place where families gather for picnics, friends unwind under the shade of sprawling trees, and visitors of all ages explore the wonders of nature and culture. The park hosts a dynamic array of events and activities throughout the year. From outdoor concerts and fitness classes to art installations and ice skating in the winter, Discovery Green is a hub of entertainment and cultural experiences.

Where To Shop

Shop till you drop at this massive luxury shopping complex. Nestled in the heart of Houston, on Westheimer, The Galleria stands as a retail mecca, an icon of luxury, and a shopper’s paradise. This sprawling shopping destination is more than just a mall; it’s an experience that transcends the ordinary. Here, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of high-end fashion, exquisite dining, and endless entertainment. With over 375 stores, including iconic brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, The Galleria caters to the most discerning tastes. Whether you’re on the hunt for the latest fashion trends, fine jewelry, or unique gifts, this shopping haven has it all.