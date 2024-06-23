WellWithAll Is A Wellness Company Aiming To End Health Inequity For Black, Brown, And Underserved Communities

WellWithAll

Prioritizing your health, physically and mentally, will always be a choice that will have long-term benefits and increase your quality of life. As people become more health conscious, various options exist to help them live well. Whether you join a run club, add juice or a protein shake to your diet, or take nutritional supplements, each small action of self-care is the catalyst to a big change.

However, even though it may seem attainable to upgrade to a healthier lifestyle, there is still the disheartening truth that there are health disparities faced by different demographics, predominantly Black and brown communities. According to Pfizer, Black people are at a higher risk for heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, and diabetes compared to their white counterparts. But that is not all. Based on research recorded by Psychiatry, Black people with any mental illness have lower rates of obtaining mental health services, including prescription medications and outpatient services, compared to white men and women.

Knowing these realities, and after a mental health crisis impacted his child, investor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Demond Martin co-founded (with Carmichael Roberts) a health and wellness company, WellWithAll, to combat these issues. WellWithAll’s mission is to improve holistic health and wellness by providing consumer products, including supplements.

“WellWithAll launched two product collections, both inspired by the wellness everyone deserves. With heart health disproportionately impacting communities of color, the first collection is Good Numbers — condition-specific supplements that support blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Each of these can be measured, so we named this subgroup Good Numbers to encourage individuals to know their numbers and to take an active role in their health,” Martin says. “The second collection, Better Daily, focuses on everyday wellness — aimed to support simple daily commitments to a healthier lifestyle with multivitamins, vitamin D3+K2, and omega-3 fatty acids.”

WellWithAll

From sleep support to cholesterol and the previously mentioned multivitamins for men and women, WellWithAll has you covered. That said, not only does the brand offer supplements, but this innovative business is also committed to driving social change. By pledging 20% of its profits to build and back health initiatives supporting the underserved, WellWithAll plans to bridge the health equity gap impacting Black and brown communities.

There is always more to do when connecting with communities and making a positive impact. A journey like this is no easy feat and not one to do alone. With the power of connection, the wellness company is ensuring more people are part of the conversation and the movement to improve health resources for our community.

“WellWithAll is on a mission to achieve generational wellness. We’re in it together with our customers, from helping improve everyday health habits to striving for more equitable systems of care. Our premium products and innovative solutions were developed with our community in mind. We exist to support the well-being that we are worth,” he shares.

“Community is the heartbeat of WellWithAll,” says Lori Leslie Robbins, CMO of the brand. “We emphasize the importance of connectivity and creating space physically and digitally for diverse voices in wellness. Just this year, WellWithAll collaborated with a range of partners, including Hollywood couple Don and Bridgid Cheadle and ESPN analyst Jay Williams. Social partnerships span the wellness spectrum – from community havens to educators rooted in purpose and advocating for wellness and self-care.”

Robbins adds, “We’ve also partnered with Black-owned businesses like Cafe con Libros and influencers to share stress, fitness, and broader health tips with Modupe Akinola while also highlighting the importance of rest, recovery, and restoration with wellness advocate and fitness influencer Keisha Villarson and Mariel Buqué, PhD, author of Break the Cycle.”

Good health is a human right, and WellWithAll keeps this idea at the forefront of its initiatives. As the company continues to support consumers in every phase of their wellness journey, it hopes to educate and advocate for preventative health solutions on a broader scale.

“We will have a strong presence at ESSENCE Festival this year. We will engage with consumers around existing and upcoming products, hosting wellness activations, and our leadership team will participate in conversations around health, wellness, and entrepreneurial topics,” Robbins says. “We are also expanding our existing product offerings and gearing up to launch a major health initiative that will include partnerships with some of the nation’s largest and critical grassroots organizations focused on providing health services to our communities.”

From supplements to events to more partnerships, WellWithAll is taking a stand for better health for all.

To learn more about WellWithAll, check out their site, blog and community via Instagram.