5 Wellness Gift Ideas For The Leo In Your Life

Getty

It’s the best season yet, Leo season! I know I may be biased, given I am a proud August Leo, and yes, there’s a distinct difference between July and August Leos.

However, the personality traits of all Leos are admirable, as we’re optimistic, enterprising, loyal, charming, hardworking, kind, compassionate, and fiery – really, the list of great qualities can go on and on, despite what other signs of the zodiac think and say about us. Leos also thrive and bask in the spotlight, as they love attention and stealing the show, also known as the “star” of the zodiac.

As we descend deeper into Leo season, many of us are tasked with finding the perfect gift for the Leo in our lives. Although it may seem daunting, it’s more than doable. To help get you started with gift-giving, we sourced several wellness-based gifts highlighting your favorite Leo personalities.

Optimistic:

As Leos, we’re generally optimistic. We tend to push through difficult obstacles while keeping an upbeat attitude. For the optimistic Leo in your life, consider purchasing Cydnie Spiegel’s newest book, Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life Is Not Okay. This book is a compilation of heartfelt essays and thoughtful prompts designed to keep you afloat during difficult times and sustain you in the everyday.

Self-determined:

For our self-determined Leo, purchasing a gift that will inspire them to keep going while allowing time and space for reflective meditation is essential. Buy The Better Everyday Journal, a daily guided journal to help you become the best version of yourself. With 365 prompts designed for self-love, reflection, and growth, this journal makes the perfect addition to your morning or nighttime self-care routine. Another motivational journal is the Do It For Yourself (Guided Journal).

Dedicated:

In addition to being dedicated to their careers and loved ones, most Leos are just as committed to their hobbies, including fitness. This Leo season, think of ways to honor their hobbies. This may look like purchasing them a yoga or pilates class gift certificate or pottery course sessions. Or you can buy an Apple watch, which will help them keep try of their schedules and get some fitness in.

Compassionate:

For the compassionate Leo in your life, think of gifts that’ll encourage them to be more empathetic to themselves, as, at times, we can be our worst critics. For gifts that inspire compassion, opt for more of the self-care route and think of items that will encourage wellness, rest, and rejuvenation, like bath salts or candles. Consider Homebody’s bath salts.

Fiery:

As Leos, we’re super fiery! We have such a spark to our personalities, and what better way to continue lighting our flames than by purchasing a uniquely scented candle? Try brands like CAVO and A Sunday Shop, or buy the Gilded Body Pink Onyx Marble Candle below.