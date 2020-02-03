Side Hustle To Main Hustle: Latesha Williams Played No Games When It Came To Making ‘Black Card Revoked’ A Cultural Hit

Sports exec Latesha Williams knew a lot about marketing games on the court, but creating and marketing card games were a whole different story. As an accomplished sports and entertainment professional who worked with LeBron James, MTV, Nickelodeon and Rocawear, Williams lived and breathed the culture, so it was natural for her to transition her interests into creating a game for the culture.

Latesha is the mastermind behind the phenomenon known as Black Card Revoked—a card game that uses questions specific to Black culture to test player’s street smarts. Since being released in 2015, the game has become a staple of Black family and friend gatherings. It was even picked up as a BET show, the first Black trivia game of its kind.

Years before Latesha became known as the genius behind Black Card Revoked, she snagged a role at MTV’s Summer Associate Program while freelance writing on the side. As a basketball enthusiast, she attended the NBA draft the year LeBron James was selected first pick to play for the Cleveland Caveliers. Mesmerized by the young Akron star’s story, she pitched an article idea to Black Enterprise Magazine and continued to write, while reaching out to her network to see who knew someone in LeBron’s camp.

Latesha’s networking and hustle landed her a dream opportunity to work with LeBron at his marketing company, LRMR. The job would require her to leave her native Brooklyn and move to Cleveland to pursue her dreams. Her courageous venture into the unknown set the stage for the rest of her professional career.

After gaining experience and success with LRMR, Latesha knew becoming an entrepreneur was the next step for her. Drawing inspiration from the viral nature of Black Twitter, Latesha and her friend decided to create a game centered on the shared Black experience. That’s when Black Card Revoked was born.

Black Card Revoked is a part of Williams’ Cards For All People enterprise, which specializes in providing entertaining card games for diverse populations across the country. The company, whose cards are available at Walmart, not only gives back to the community, but employs the community, making Latesha a champion in business and a role model for the culture.