Waldorf Astoria Unveils Fall Lineup For Los Cabos Pedregal Culinary Weekend Series

For food focused travelers, sitting poolside at your favorite resort is just not enough. You want to touch, taste and smell delicious cuisine inspired by local culture. Thankfully, more and more resorts are expanding activity programs with amenities that cater to foodies. So for the traveler who savors every bite, plans entire trips around a restaurant or just loves to try something new, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal’s culinary weekend series is the perfect fall getaway.

Featuring Michelin-starred Chefs, former James Beard Award winners, Food Network judges, Top Chef winners and beyond, each Culinary Weekend will kick-off with a welcome cocktail reception on the beach, followed by a variety of chef takeover experiences throughout the resort before concluding with a private chef’s table dinner, featuring a multi-course paired menu.

“As a native of Mexico City, my culinary journey began in my grandmother’s kitchen where a lot of my influences in my cooking today still stem from,” said Gustavo Pinet, executive chef of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. “I’m honored to cook alongside some of the biggest and best chefs in our culinary industry today and look forward to the new and exciting flavors we can create and bring to life for our guests.”

Chef Sarah Grueneberg + Chef Mindy Segal (October 21-23, 2021)

Originally from Houston, James Beard Award “Best Chef” Sarah Grueneberg is Chef/Partner of award-winning Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago’s West Loop where she blends the traditions of Italian culture and cooking with influences from her trips around the world, as well as her family heritage. Cooking alongside Chef Grueneberg will be longtime friend and James Beard award-winning chef Mindy Segal who is the creative force behind Cresco Lab’s flagship line of artisanal edibles. Together Chefs Grueneberg and Segal look forward to bringing their Italian culture and flavors to the resort.

Chef Brian Malarkey (November18-20, 2021)

One of the country’s most successful and sought-after chef/restaurateurs, throughout his career, Brian Malarkey has created 15 wildly successful restaurants across the United States, was a finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef: All Stars, Top Chef season 3 finalist and winning mentor on ABC’s The Taste, which he co-hosted alongside Anthony Bourdain, Nigella Lawson and Ludo Lefebvre. Malarkey has also judged a variety of television cooking programs, including Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook Off, Chopped All-Stars and Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games.

Chef Nathan Rich (December 9-11, 2021)

A New Hampshire native, Nathan Rich is the Executive Chef at Twin Farms, a Relais & Châteaux property in Vermont, where guests forgo menus, trusting Chef Rich to exceed their culinary expectations daily with specially curated meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Chef Rich’s culinary expertise has been recognized when he was one of only three chefs in the world to be awarded the Relais & Châteaux 2013 Rising Chef Trophy. Chef Rich looks forward to bringing his farm-to-table concept and cooking to Cabo.

Following Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary expertise, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal features an extensive and unique dining program that Chef Pinet oversees with culinary offerings including: El Farallon, a signature cliff-side dining experience in an alfresco setting suspended over the ocean, Don Manuel’s, the resort’s signature restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, using cuisine made from local, organic ingredients and prepared using modern interpretations of old-world techniques, Crudo Bar, uniquely situated in the center of the main pool, and Beach Club, a casual poolside dining venue.

For more information on the Culinary Weekend Series guests and travelers can visit https://www.waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com/specials/culinary-weekend.