Vegas Is Back! Why You Should Consider Sin City For Your Next Girls Trip

Like fine wine (and Usher), Vegas just keeps getting better with time.

And while people may have thought it lost its je nai se quois, we’re here to tell you — Vegas is back and better than ever (but honestly, did it ever really leave?).

The epitome of fun and excitement, Vegas offers an array of entertainment options, vibrant nightlife, and luxurious accommodations, making it great for every type of traveler, but something special for a girls trip. Picture this: you’re dancing the night away at one of the city’s famous nightclubs, indulging in gourmet dining at celebrity chef restaurants, trying your luck at the casinos, or getting into shenanigans at one of the city’s all male dance revues. Sounds like a great picture, doesn’t it? Las Vegas just has it all.

Additionally, artist residencies — Usher, Jodeci, Mariah Carey — to F1, to the Super Bowl, these past two years have showcased why Las Vegas is special, and continues to reign supreme in entertainment and nightlife. But it’s not all just drinking and partying (some of us are in our 30s and 40s, afterall). Las Vegas also boasts stunning resorts and spas where you can relax and unwind in style. From luxurious poolside cabanas to rejuvenating spa treatments, Las Vegas offers the ultimate in pampering and relaxation.

And with its convenient location in the heart of the desert, Las Vegas also provides plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures such as hiking, golfing, and exploring the nearby natural wonders. Whether you’re seeking thrills, relaxation, or a bit of both, Las Vegas is the perfect destination for an unforgettable girls’ trip. So if you’re planning your next girls trip or bachelorette, here are a few things you need to add to your checklist (and unfortunately ladies, Usher at Dolby Live is no longer an option, but we’ve got you!).

Experience the ultimate girls night out at Magic Mike Live. For a night of pure unadulterated (and a little x-Rated) excitement, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat and leave its guests feeling inspired and ready to ignite the magic inside themselves.

Enjoy dinner and a show at Superfrico. Superfrico in Las Vegas is a vibrant fully integrated dining and cocktail concept known for its lively atmosphere and innovative cuisine. With a menu inspired by Italian-American flavors, Superfrico offers a unique dining experience that celebrates bold flavors and fresh ingredients.The all-night establishment promises to break down the walls between fine dining and the anything-goes spontaneity that Las Vegas visitors crave.

Living out your ‘Cowboy Carter’ dreams at KAMU Ultra Karaoke. Here you can fulfill your singing aspirations like never before. KAMU – Ultra Karaoke sets the bar as the premier luxury karaoke hub on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Featuring 40 exclusive soundproof suites, it provides the ultimate setting to nail every tune.

Live in the lap of luxury at Nobu Hotel. Located at Caesars Palace is the Nobu Hotel, mixing Japanese-inspired décor with sleek, modern touches that emanates style and sophistication. Immerse yourself in the lavish experience, where every detail has been meticulously curated to elevate your stay. From the indulgent Italian linens to the bespoke Natura Bisse bath amenities, Nobu Hotel offers a truly unparalleled retreat for the discerning traveler.

Take a trip to Paris at Vanderpump à Paris. Experience the allure of Vanderpump à Paris, the latest venture from renowned restaurateur, television personality, and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump. Situated within the vibrant setting of Paris Las Vegas, indulge in a culinary journey filled with exquisite dishes, complemented by an array of whimsical cocktails. Get dressed up with the girls to take cute pictures (because what’s vacation without them?) and immerse yourself in the lavish ambiance, adorned with eclectic Parisian-inspired décor, inviting you to savor every moment.

Pamper yourself at Sahra Spa. Black girls deserve rest, and here, you can embark on a journey of pure bliss. Nestled within The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sahra Spa is a place where indulgence knows no bounds. Step into the realm of luxury with their exclusive CBD Moroccan Journey, an opulent ritual designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Your bride tribe can even retreat to a private hammam, or luxuriate in a whirlpool soak, enriched with the essence of pure honey, before surrendering to the expert hands of skilled therapists for a CBD and botanical-infused massage, leaving each of you feeling revitalized and replenished.

Enjoy a nightcap (or a celebrity sighting) at CATCH. CATCH Las Vegas is the premier hotspot where culinary excellence meets celebrity allure. Nestled within the iconic ARIA Resort & Casino (you can’t miss it as soon as you walk in) on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, this gastronomic gem has become the go-to destination for discerning diners seeking an unforgettable feast for the senses. Toast to the girls weekend (*in our Nene voice*) over lavish Asian-inspired sushi, sumptuous seafood, and mouth watering steaks, —CATCH Las Vegas offers a tantalizing array of epicurean delights crafted with precision and flair.