Valentine’s Day Candles To Set The Mood

Homesick

Picture it: red rose petals on the floor, your favorite R&B jams playing in the background, and the aroma of your favorite candle wafting in the air. That, my friends, is a Valentine’s Day mood we can get behind.

When it comes to celebrating February 14th with the one you love, it’s really the little things that will intensify the chemistry and set the night off right. Lighting a quality candle is an easy yet effective way to create a romantic ambiance and turn your place into a literal love shack. We’ve rounded up the best candles we could find, from bargain brands in the $12 range to luxury candles in $70 and up that you can splurge on (if you’re feeling frisky!)

Shop ESSENCE’s Valentine’s Day candle buys below.