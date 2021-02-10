Valentine’s Day Candles To Set The Mood

Picture it: red rose petals on the floor, your favorite R&B jams playing in the background, and the aroma of your favorite candle wafting in the air. That, my friends, is a Valentine’s Day mood we can get behind.
When it comes to celebrating February 14th with the one you love, it’s really the little things that will intensify the chemistry and set the night off right. Lighting a quality candle is an easy yet effective way to create a romantic ambiance and turn your place into a literal love shack. We’ve rounded up the best candles we could find, from bargain brands in the $12 range to luxury candles in $70 and up that you can splurge on (if you’re feeling frisky!)
Shop ESSENCE’s Valentine’s Day candle buys below.
Be Mine Candy Hearts
The sweetest treat for your valentine is this Bath & Body Works three-wick candle, which has sweet notes of cotton candy and raspberries.
Venus Et Fleur Rose Blanche
The only thing better than a bright, fresh bouquet of flowers is this candle by Venus Et Fleur. It has hints of dramatic peppery geranium and zesty cinnamon while enhanced with crisp notes of freesia and Damascena roses.
Creative Energy 2 in 1 Body Lotion Candle
Nothing says Valentine’s Day like an intimate massage with your bae. This hand-poured soy candle turns into a soothing liquid lotion when burned.
“Speakeasy” Luxury Candle
This candle by the Black-owned Harlem Candle Co. will fill your boudoir with sexy Valentine’s Day vibes, embodied by sensual flavors of vanilla and dark chocolate.
Homesick Love Letters Candle
The nostalgia of this candle (think sweet mementos tucked away in a shoebox, rose petals and peonies) is the perfect Valentine vibe.
yasaf, lit. TWENTY8
This bright and balanced candle, with notes of bergamot, citrus and lavender, will usher in a soft and gentle mood. Did we mention this cool candle company is Black-owned?
Opalhouse Valentine’s Ceramic Candle
Molded into a ceramic jar, this candle burns for approximately 32 hrs (guaranteed to last all night!) The ceramic jar makes the candle look sleek and stylish.
Diptyque Limited Edition Roses Candle
This lush candle saturates the air with fresh, floral notes and romantic vibes.