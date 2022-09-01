MadeInParadise: The U.S. Virgin Islands Is Bringing Its Culture To Made In America Festival

Made in America

The Made In America festival is one of the country’s biggest Labor Day weekend events and it’s been taking place since 2012. This year, in a pretty unique move, RocNation is partnering with the U.S. Virgin Islands–the sole destination sponsor for the event–to bring a native artist named 5’2 to the stage.

As a destination sponsor, the USVI’s primary objective is to help drive tourism to islands such as St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas. The #MadeinParadise partnership with RocNation is one avenue they’re using to achieve this end, as they’re helping the label identify the next rising star from the Virgin Islands.

“Telling a destination story also means connecting with our native and local community. The Department of Tourism, makes an effort to continuously partner, support, and promote our local artists where we can. Bringing a VI artist to such a prominent national stage like Made in America is a true historic moment for our islands,” said Joseph Boschulte, the Commissioner of Tourism.

Courtesy of U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism

Following a contest, rapper 5’2 was selected by RocNation out of a pool of local artists, making this a major moment for her. In addition to her performance, the USVI plans to include activation spaces at the event where consumers can enter for a chance to win a free trip to the Caribbean islands. Additionally, guests at the activation will have the chance to enjoy a swing over water, take pictures in front of backdrops, and watch stilt dancers.

The festival is taking place September 3rd and the 4th at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The lineup includes the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Victoria Monet, Snoh Aalegra, Glorilla and headliners Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny. If you’re interested in attending Made In America this year, buy tickets here. For more info on what the U.S. Virgin Islands has to offer, check out the tourism page VisitUSVI.com.