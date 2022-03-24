United Airlines Teams Up With Black-Owned Travel Company To Curate Travel Experiences To Africa

Getty Images

Traveling to the diaspora just got a whole lot easier, thanks to United Airlines.

The award-winning airline has partnered with Certified Africa, a Black-owned travel and tour company that simplifies travel to Africa, to create convenient options for travelers looking to visit Africa for African heritage experiences.

Founded by the young husband and wife team, Kristin Tellis Quaye & Nii Armah Quaye, the company utilizes their connections and network on the African continent to curate authentic and exclusive experiences for travelers to multiple African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Egypt.

“This partnership will be welcome news for United customers who are eager to explore Africa but may need a little help creating their ideal itinerary,” said Glenn Hollister, vice president of sales strategy and effectiveness at United. “Certified Africa’s deep expertise and extensive network of local partners made them a great choice for United to work with.”

Through this partnership, travelers can visit www.certifiedafrica.com to book all-in-one private or group travel experiences that include United flights. The customizable experience packages also include accommodations, airport pick up/drop off, transportation, cultural tours, activities along with some meals and guides. Certified Africa also helps ensure travelers are prepared and informed about travel requirements like visas, immunizations, Covid-19 precautions and travel insurance.

“One of the most intimidating aspects of traveling abroad is the unknown. Every new culture has its own customs, languages, and traditions, which can be hard to navigate if you’re not used to them,” said Certified Africa Co-Founder Kristin Tellis Quaye in a press release.

“With Certified Africa’s staff and guides accompanying you and the added convenience of United flights included, you can feel comfortable and ready for the unknown when traveling to Africa and immersing yourself in heritage and culture,” Quay added.