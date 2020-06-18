10 Unique Gifts You Can Send To Any Graduate

Graduating — whether high school, college or otherwise — is a huge milestone.
But with the onset of the novel coronavirus, millions of students around the world weren’t able to be recognized for their dedication and hard work through a traditional graduation experience. The joyous period of graduation ceremonies and parties was reduced to virtual celebrations, with no cap-and-gown in sight.
Because of that, it’s even more important to show the graduate in your life just how proud you are. If you need some inspiration, here are a few unique gifts that you can send to any graduate to show a little (or a lot) of love.
01
CEEK VR Headset Goggles
They worked hard for the past four years; now, grads deserve some down time with this virtual reality headset. It's the perfect escape for when the real world becomes "too much."
02
Royce Union RMX 3-Speed Commuter Bike
The coronavirus has made many people hesitant about public transportation. That’s why your new grad needs a bike that they can not only use for exercise, but also for transportation. If you’re looking for a classic yet impressive bike, the Royce Union 700c Hybrid is one of the best commuter bikes under 500 — so you can ball on a budget for that special graduate in your life.
03
Blue Yeti Nano
Know a graduate who has finally decided to start their own podcast? Two items that are sure to help his voice come across clearly while he’s recording are Yeti Nano and Yeti X.
04
Callaway MAVRIK Max Irons
Designed for women using Callaway’s cutting-edge AI technology, the MAVRIK Max irons were built for total distance with increased forgiveness and more ball speed. These babies are perfect for grads looking to hone in on their golf skills to make future deals on the golf course.
05
Samsonite Freeform 24" Spinner
Most students take the opportunity to travel in the months immediately following graduation. Though this year looks a little bit different, it doesn’t mean you can’t help inspire wanderlust for their next vacation with a new set of wheels — luggage of course.
06
Pro-Ject X1 Turntable
With vinyl record sales going up, it seems that LPs are making a comeback for music lovers. They'll be able to elevate their home listening experience with this high-rated vintage-inspired record player.
07
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Maintaining routines and staying productive can be difficult, but Alexa can help. Grads can easily set up a routine to automatically brew coffee every morning, add to their to-do list, and set reminders. And with Echo Dot with Clock’s LED display, grads can easily see the time, ask to see the temperature outside, set a morning alarm or a pasta timer.
08
Bevel Trimmer + T-Blade Bundle
When it comes to gifts, it’s important to give the special man in your life that’s graduating what they really want. Men’s grooming brand Bevel offers their Trimmer + T-Blade Bundle as a great option. Bevel’s award-winning Trimmer plus the T-Blade offers p to 8 hours of precision and performance for next-level lineups to get cleaner, closer and faster cuts. Set includes blade, bear oil, microfiber bag, brush and charger.
09
Polaroid Now
For the grad you know that's always snapping pictures for the ‘gram, the Polaroid Now is the perfect gift. The new autofocus feature makes it easier than ever to capture every memory and comes in a fun range of colors to match their personal style. Plus, they can enjoy the nostalgia of printing out a tangible Polaroid photo to share with friends and family.
10
GiftCast
The first-ever mobile gifting app, GiftCast is perfect for those who are unsure what to get the grad in their life. Similar to a gift card, but with an ultra-personal touch, GiftCast delivers money gifts through the app so grad can treat themselves to a gift of their choice. Each money gift is accompanied by a personalized video message made by you that they will cherish forever.