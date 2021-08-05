Willow Smith Is The Face Of The UE Fits, The First Wireless Earphones With Instant Custom Fit

Ultimate Ears

While we think of our headphones as a tool to help us turn up, work up a sweat or to tune into all the music and videos (and trending social media clips), with the right pair, you can do so much more. For example, you can tune out the noise and transcend to another level. Or at least you can with the UE Fits earphones from Ultimate Ears.

That’s the messaging shared from the brand’s latest campaign featuring artist Willow Smith. She is featured in the ad, tuning out the noise from her many responsibilities to have a quiet, spiritual moment. She gains a renewed sense of peace by tapping into some of her favorite yoga movements — all thanks to the UE Fits.

The earphones are special because they are made to mold to the shape of the ear of the person wearing them within 60 seconds thanks to Lightform technology. They are truly wireless and offer a personalized experience the likes you haven’t experienced with the standard buds. That means you can throw away the headphones with the multiple ear cushions to help you figure out how to keep your earphones from falling out. Whether you’re centering yourself for yoga like Willow, running or just jamming to your favorite tunes, muting the outside noise, you’re secure. They’re staying put and helping you enjoy sounds through a superior audio experience (check out the reviews), and do so comfortably.

Willow follows her brother, Jaden, in partnering with the brand, and they’re both doing so as part of the Ultimate Ears’ overall year-long collaboration with Westbrook Media, which parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are behind through their studio Westbrook Inc.

Check out the creative and colorful ad for yourself below and try out a pair of the UE Fits, retailing for $249 and available on the Ultimate Ears site. (Lucky you, they’re currently on sale!) And also enjoy the sounds of “4Ever,” from the star’s new album, Lately I Feel Everything.