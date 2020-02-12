See How Yung Miami Got Flewed Out To Cabo For Her Birthday

Photo Credit: @yungmiami305

When it comes to celebrating life, nobody does it like the City Girls, and that’s on period! Yung Miami (real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee) hopped a private jet to Mexico this week to turn the country upside down for her 26th birthday.

With her turn up crew in tow, the ‘Act Up’ queen got flewed out to Cabo where she’s been riding ATVs, enjoying twerk sessions on a yacht, and living life on her best dirty, but still sexy birthday behavior. In fact, the Miami rapstress has been documenting the adventure on her IGTV, and trust us, it’s hilarious.

Though the other half of the City Girls duo, JT (real name Jatavia Shakara Johnson) couldn’t be with Yung Miami for the turn-up, she still sent a little (and by little we mean big, flashy, expensive and lit!) gift and some sweet words to Mexico to show her girl some love on her big day.

“Happy birthday to someone I care so much about! my sister, You’re carefree, beautiful & so full of life. We bump heads so much because I wanna see you reach your full potential the sky is the limit. . . Your day will be perfect momiana can’t be with you to celebrate but your gift on the way 💎💎💎 I love you @yungmiami305 y’all wish my b**ch a happy birthday #PERIOD!!!!!”

Check out a few more moments from Yung Miami’s flewed out Cabo getaway. Happy Birthday Yung Miami, period!