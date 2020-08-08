Best Weekend Escapes Within Driving Distance of New York City

New York may be the city that never sleeps — but sometimes, that’s exactly what you need to do for a little R&R.

With New York City (almost) back up and running following the global coronavirus pandemic, recharging in a remote locale is the self-care you may not know you need. Thankfully, there are plenty of options, all within driving distance of the Big Apple, and they’re all short on time, but big on fun, excitement and adventure.

So if you’re looking to escape sometime in the near future, here are a few options that are within 6 hours or less, making for the perfect road trip for family, friends or even lovers.