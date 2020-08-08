Best Weekend Escapes Within Driving Distance of New York City

New York may be the city that never sleeps — but sometimes, that’s exactly what you need to do for a little R&R.
With New York City (almost) back up and running following the global coronavirus pandemic, recharging in a remote locale is the self-care you may not know you need. Thankfully, there are plenty of options, all within driving distance of the Big Apple, and they’re all short on time, but big on fun, excitement and adventure.
So if you’re looking to escape sometime in the near future, here are a few options that are within 6 hours or less, making for the perfect road trip for family, friends or even lovers.
01
Catskills, New York
Just a two- to three-hour drive from New York City, you’ll find the magic and charm that is the Catskills. In the warmer months, the upstate destination is ideal for hiking and taking in stunning views, while cooling off with a relaxing dipping in the area’s natural swimming holes. Looking for more adventure? Trying zip-lining through the treetops that make up the Catskill Mountains. If you can’t make it out there this summer, winter months make for great skiing and snowshoeing, and winter activity fun.
02
Bucks County, Pennsylvania
Less than a 2-hour drive from NYC, and just 30 minutes north of Philadelphia, escape to the countryside of Bucks County this summer. It’s an easy ride from Penn Station’s NJ Transit (hop off at Trenton, NJ and use Uber/Lyft to get around) or with a rental car. Open-air settings will be the trend this summer, since travelers will be thinking about health and safety first! Bucks County is home to rolling farms, the beautiful Delaware River, cozy bed-and-breakfasts, and scenic lakes. Some things to do include tubing down the Delaware River, hiking the Delaware Canal Towpath and camping at one of Bucks County’s private campgrounds.
03
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Easily accessible via car and ferry, Nantucket is the perfect place to shake off cabin fever without even leaving the country. With 82 miles of coastline and 30 miles of bike trails along marshes and cranberry bogs, Nantucket provides a quintessential New England experience, as visitor's stroll on downtown’s cobblestone streets and enjoy the breaks of Surfside Beach. Nantucket Island Resorts, an institution on the island, offers the most authentic and atmospheric places to stay: Jared Coffin House, The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, White Elephant, White Elephant Village and The Wauwinet.
04
Wilmington, Delaware
Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley are in the heart of the Mid-Atlantic region, less than a two-hour drive from both New York City and Washington. Steeped in American history and the legacy of the famed du Pont family, Greater Wilmington is a destination marked by sharp contrasts – town and garden, past and present, historic and hip. From renowned gardens, world-class museums, colonial towns, outdoor adventure, festivals and an ever-growing craft beer and restaurant scene, each experience is more vibrant, more unique and more authentic than the last.
05
Montauk, New York
You may not be able to escape to your favorite Caribbean island anytime soon, but Long Island's charming South Fork is dominated by white sand beaches, wineries and beach clubs making this a mega popular getaway for New Yorkers and beach lovers from near and far. Hiking trails and bike paths make this an all around perfect destination to visit when you’re looking for a beach locale. Make sure to stop by the Montauk Point lighthouse, which you can climb up; it’s been there since 1797 and features sweeping views of the Atlantic.
06
Greater Williamsburg, Virginia
Greater Williamsburg — Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown — is more than just theme parks and history – it is an ideal destination for romance, with stunning landscapes, cozy restaurants and inspiring attractions, all drivable from the New York tri-state area. Your weekend itinerary should include lodging at the 4-star Williamsburg Lodge, spa treatments at the Spa of Colonial Williamsburg, wine tasting at the Williamsburg Winery, cocktails at the luxurious Estate House at Kingsmill, delicious farm to table and bay to table dining at some of the region’s top restaurants including Le Yaca, Café Provencal and Fat Canary, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the region’s fall foliage. Whether you prefer a leisurely afternoon bike ride, a picnic on Jamestown Beach, golf at one of America’s 100 greatest public courses (the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club), or a horse-drawn carriage ride through Colonial Williamsburg there’s plenty to do in this hidden gem.
07
Berkshires, Massachusetts
The Berkshires are an ideal destination for travelers to truly get away and reconnect with nature. Given its jaw-dropping mountainous backdrop, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities and adventure that awaits. The best part? Not only does it offer access to the endless outdoors, but it's known for its farm-to-table eats that will instantly wow you. Year-round activities make this a favorite for family trips, romantic getaways, or solo pursuits. But you’ll especially love it in the fall, when the leaves change and vibrant colors fill the mountain.