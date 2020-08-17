Best Weekend Escapes Within Driving Distance From Atlanta

It’s no doubt that Atlanta is a captivating destination of its own — with its world-class aquarium, luxe hotels, celebrity sightings, high-end restaurants and a nightlife scene that rivals New York and Los Angeles. But, in the midst of a pandemic, sometimes escaping the bustling city life is all you need to relax, rejuvenate and recharge from the thralls of it all.

Thankfully, because it’s the Southern epicenter, there are also some other amazing places to visit in the region if you’re setting your sights on a weekend escape. From here, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and other undiscovered parts of Georgia are all within just a few short hours.

So, if you’re looking for a weekend getaway, here are a few easy options that will have you on the road in no time.