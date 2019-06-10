You’ve probably heard of the island’s annual carnival festival, SpiceMas, but trust us when we say there is so much more to the picturesque country of Grenada.

Grenada is an unspoiled paradise with a rich culture that’s infused with Amerindian, French, English, African, East Indian, and Caribbean influences. From breathtaking views and friendly locals to the tastiest most vibrant cuisine, all it takes is one visit to the island for you to fall in love. If you’ve been, you get it, if not, you will soon.

Watch as ESSENCE Global Beauty Director Julee Wilson takes you inside the real Grenada to discover what makes the Caribbean’s spice island a true gem.

Photo Credit: Julee Wilson

