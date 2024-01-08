Walt Disney World® Resort Creating Lasting Memories For Generations 

Bridgette Bartlett Royall

No matter the age nor season, Walt Disney World® Resort has made it their mission to bring joy, community and fun for all attendees. Whether it be a family vacation, to finally unwind or an annual activity to bond or connect yearly, Walt Disney World® Resort has created core memories and lasting impact for generations upon generations.

This year is no different as thousands head to the Parl for some much anticipated family fun they’ll remember for a lifetime. Our very own Essence Senior Research Editor, Bridgette Bartlett Royall, joined in on that fun, as she alongside husband and 4-year-old son Langston, spent a day soaking in the magic of Disney World®.

As a busy family of three, the parents spend most of their time working and try to make it a priority to let their son not only see their “fun” side, but create core memories he’ll remember as he grows up.

“We both work very hard. I think it is important for our son to not only witness us let our hair down occasionally and live in the moment but to also enjoy some of those moments with him,” Royall shared.

That they did as the NY trio indulged in several rides on their January outing, as they explored the Theme park and the many attractions Walt Disney World® has to offer. The Royalls got a firsthand experience of just about everything, with rides ranging from The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh, “its a small world”®, Tomorrowland® Speedway, with their personal favorite being the famous Mad Tea Party, bringing up quite a bit of nostalgia.

“I was so excited to ride the Mad Tea Party with my baby boy Langston at Walt Disney World® because I first rode them in the 1980s, during a trip to the Parks with my Girl Scouts troop. It was such a fun experience. (See below pic.) Can you say nostalgia gold? Thankfully, my son found them just as magical as I did, and he didn’t even get dizzy. There is nothing like witnessing joy in the eyes of your own child.” Royall expressed.

As for little Langston, he also had the time of his life, with his personal favorite ride being The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh.

“The Winnie the Pooh ride is the one my son talks about the most to date from his first Disney World® visit. He loves animals (and honey) and it kept his 4-year-old imagination working hard. The various moving and talking and singing elements of the ride combined with the elements of nature were thrilling to him. We live in an urban area where little Black boys are too often forced to grow up faster than they probably should. I am always for my son getting to enjoy fantasy and all the Black Boy Joy moments he can stand. I’ll forever be grateful to Disney World® for giving my son this one,” Royall shared.

Walt Disney World® Resort continues to do just that, bring joy and create memories-, but not just for children, for everyone. Throughout the years they continue to prove that Walt Disney World® Resort is a place for all. A place families can let loose and be their authentic selves, all while creating lasting memories and impactful experiences.

These Featured Guests are sharing their personal experiences and opinions; however, Disney paid for the lodging expenses for the Featured Guests, including a Disney resort room stay. #Ad #CorporatePartner