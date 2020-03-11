Book A Last Minute Trip To These Coronavirus-Free Destinations

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, many are questioning whether or not they should be traveling and where it’s safe to go. Some have officially placed themselves under quarantine, while a large majority of Black millennials are taking advantage of low air and hotel fares, and planning to hit the road (and empty skies). Because as one Twitter post eloquently said this week, many of us would rather die traveling, doing what we love, than in our homes.
Though Italy, China, South Korea and Iran remain off limits with the large amounts of cases (in the tens of thousands), there are plenty of countries still free of the virus (or with less than 20 documented cases), offering reprieve from our day to day lifestyle. So if you’re looking for some last minute travel destinations, here are a few options that you can consider.
Bahamas
With Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and the upcoming Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival on the horizon, you’ll want to make a trip to the destination very soon. Because what sounds better than fete’ing with Bahamas Masqueraders
, or enjoying luxe hotel accommodations at Rosewood Baha Mar
?
Guyana
While Argentina, Belize and Colombia are often on everyone’s 'must visit' list when they decide to head to South and Central America, little do they know, there’s much to be explored on the underrated island of Guyana. Namely, Guyana's newly official Rum Route, which is part of CTO's regional Heritage Routes program. Centered on creating thematic routes and trails that tell the story of a destination through indigenous and local goods including foodstuff like sugarcane, cocoa, spices and other tangible and intangible aspects of cultural heritage, the Rum Route must be experienced by all.
Portugal
Known for its fairytale charm and natural landscapes, there’s much to be explored in this European dreamland. From contemporary cities to quaint little villages, to lively beach resorts, Portugal is great for romance, girls trips or even the next family vacation. And of course Portugal’s national drink (port or porto) is wine, so you’ll want to spend some time indulging in some of the finest reds and whites of the region as you fill your belly with the destination’s world-renowned cuisine.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is a destination for everyone — food, culture, beaches, nightlife. I mean, what else could you ask for? And with the AfroNation Puerto Rico Festival
right around the corner, it’s the perfect excuse to work “remotely” from the city of Old San Juan, pristine beaches of Culebra or the glowing waters off Vieques.
Cayman Islands
Visiting the Cayman Islands is a dream come true for most. Picturesque beaches, friendly locals, delicious West Indian cuisine — it’s the ultimate in relaxation and wellness. Also as the epicenter for food, culture and nightlife in the Caribbean (though other islands may beg to differ), Cayman has surely become a repeat destination for travelers of all kinds.
Morocco
Morocco is sure to captivate you as soon as you touch the soil of this North African country. Something about it just feels like home. A bucket list for many, this country is much more affordable than you may think, offering up a multitude of options to explore, such as the desert, mountains, beaches, small villages. It should not even be a question of why at this point, but instead when.