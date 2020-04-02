Check on your travel friends right now. They are not doing okay.
Why? Because let’s face it: with the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that impacted the entire globe, we may not be stepping on a plane for quite some time.
Thanks to the technology however, you can now explore parts of the world that have always been on your travel bucket list — no passport required.
From a South African safari, to the Cayman Islands, here are a few virtual vacations you can enjoy from the comforts of your couch. This way, you can window shop before you buy post-corona!
01
Jamaica
“Escape to Jamaica” kicks off this Friday, April 3 at 9:00 pm ET, and will occur weekly on the Jamaica Tourism Board’s Instagram channel. In addition to sharing irie vibes, the series will also feature live cooking demos and pre-recorded wellness sessions. The first wellness session will be on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 am ET (8:00 am Jamaica time), with Empress Thandi Wise, Certified Yoga Instructor from Rasta Wellness Centre and Jakes Hotel. On Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 pm ET (5:00 pm Jamaica time) the cooking demos debut with Andre Fowles, Food Network Chopped Champion and Culinary Ambassador for Miss Lily’s in New York, Negril and Dubai.
02
Chicago
There’s nothing like summertime Chi (in the words of Kanye West). But since we may be taking a break from Chicago this summer, thanks to Google Arts & Culture, virtual visitors can roam the halls of many Chicago Museums from the comfort of their home. Museums and attractions include Adler Planetarium, The Art Institute of Chicago, DuSable Museum of African American History, Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago History Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art, Oriental Institute Museum, and IIT Institute of Design.
03
South Africa
Haven’t stepped foot on the continent yet? Well now, here’s your chance! Through Africam and Explore.org, several South African game reserves such as Sabi Sands, Balule Nature Reserve and Kruger National Park are now streaming live footage of key sites and keep a highlight reel of the big cats and other animal sightings. This is perfect for nature-lovers and adventure seekers, who have been dreaming of catching a glimpse of the Big Five. For an even more interactive experience, viewers can tune into WildEarth TV’s online safaris. Streamed live daily at sunrise and sunset, South African time, these adventures are led by professional gamekeepers and park rangers who take viewers out into the savannah on land cruisers to scout for wildlife, recreating the experience of a fully-fledged safari you can experience from home.
04
US Virgin Islands
Experiencing Carnival tabanca? Well, you can wuk up your waist and dip your back all from the comforts of your home.The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism's Division of Festivals has launched 'Home Wuk', as a way to create a sense of community, camaraderie and a "virtual" Carnival experience. The series was developed for revelers who would have been gearing up for Carnival celebrations, which were scheduled for April 3 to May 4, 2020.
05
Dominica
Escape to the lush tropical islands of Dominica with Secret Bay's new six-star experience that brings virtual travelers' luxury hotel experiences straight into their home. The first video teaches virtual travelers how to replicate a scrub/mask from Secret Bay's Gommier Spa. This is especially important for those who have begun to experience dryness and chaffing from excess washing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Upcoming tutorials include a cooking demo with Chef, how to make a perfect bed and more.
06
Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands is extending “Caymankindness” to everyone across the globe practicing social distancing and participating in virtual learning. Knowing that parents, teachers, children and ever-curious adults are looking for creative ways to channel their unique sense of wonder during these times, The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is opening interactive learning modules, “Reefs Go Live” to all – providing a virtual field trip for students!
07
Chile
Imagen de Chile wants you to see Chile from a 360 view — even if you’re stuck in the house! With its free app called “Chile 360º” people can explore the majestic Torres del Paine, the Atacama Desert, the mysteries of Easter Island and plenty of other attractions from the safety and comfort of their home by simply using their mobile device or VR glasses. Additionally, there are numerous museums such as the National Historic Museum of Chile that are offering virtual tours to explore the country’s wonderment.