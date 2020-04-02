Check on your travel friends right now. They are not doing okay.

Why? Because let’s face it: with the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that impacted the entire globe, we may not be stepping on a plane for quite some time.

Thanks to the technology however, you can now explore parts of the world that have always been on your travel bucket list — no passport required.

From a South African safari, to the Cayman Islands, here are a few virtual vacations you can enjoy from the comforts of your couch. This way, you can window shop before you buy post-corona!

