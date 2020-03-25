Take A Virtual Vacation To Experience The Beauty and Culture of Puerto Rico this Weekend

We could all use a weekend getaway right now.

Salsa music, dancing, mixology and cuisine — what else could possibly sound better? And though that may happen physically for quite some time, thanks to technology, we can all make plans to be in Puerto Rico as early as this weekend.

The beautiful people of Puerto Rico have graciously extended an invitation for people everywhere to escape to the island this weekend — virtually. And because we all need to be uplifted during these challenging times, it may end up being just the cure that the doctor ordered.

From March 27 – 29, you’ll be able to learn to salsa, make delicious cocktails, and enjoy a cooking demo hosted by Puerto Rican talent – the first virtual weekend escape being offered by a destination.

Here’s the incredible lineup of events that you can join.

Friday, March 27

From 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET you’ll be immersed in Puerto Rican culture by taking salsa lessons directly from choreographer to the stars, Tito Ortos and his partner Tamara. As the Director of the San Juan City Salsa Dance Program, Tito participates with Tamara every year in congresses around the world and both work as judges for the World Salsa Summit, Euroson Latino and the World Salsa Championships.

Saturday, March 28

We all sure could use a cocktail right now, couldn’t we? Thankfully during this class you can imagine yourself on a beach sipping delicious cocktails while you learn from Roberto Berdecia, bartender and co-founder of the famous La Factoría at 7:00PM ET. La Factoría in Old San Juan, celebrating its fifth year as one of the World’s 50 Best Bars and featured in the music video of the hit song, Despacito, offers incredible cocktails harnessing local flavors, some of the best hospitality on the Island and an authentic atmosphere that seeps out of the distinguished bar walls.

Sunday, March 29

Empanadillas, pasteles, mofongo… oh my. During this cooking demo from 7:00 – 7:30 PM ET, Puerto Rico chef, of Wilo Benet from Wilo Eatery & Bar, will teach you how to make traditional Puerto Rican dishes from the comfort of your kitchen. Chef Benet defines his culinary style as contemporary global cuisine, a concept that combines traditional Puerto Rican ingredients with Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French and Arab influences.

For more information in this virtual Puerto Rican escape on how to participate visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

