10 Must-Have Items You Have To Bring On Your Next Road Trip

After months of spending time at home, more and more people are beginning to set their sights on their next vacation.

And when it comes to packing for any trip, there are obviously a few essentials you can’t live without. Once your outfits have been perfectly planned out for your Instagram snapshots, and your wallet has been tucked away safely, that’s when it’s time to focus on the essentials—particularly those items you absolutely can’t live without on the road. For example, how would you make it through a long-haul flight without headphones, or a camera to log your next big adventure?

If you’re not sure what to pack to make your trip even more epic, here’s your go-to checklist for the next time you hit the road.