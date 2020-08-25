10 Must-Have Items You Have To Bring On Your Next Road Trip

After months of spending time at home, more and more people are beginning to set their sights on their next vacation.
And when it comes to packing for any trip, there are obviously a few essentials you can’t live without. Once your outfits have been perfectly planned out for your Instagram snapshots, and your wallet has been tucked away safely, that’s when it’s time to focus on the essentials—particularly those items you absolutely can’t live without on the road. For example, how would you make it through a long-haul flight without headphones, or a camera to log your next big adventure?
If you’re not sure what to pack to make your trip even more epic, here’s your go-to checklist for the next time you hit the road.
01
Fast Face from The Lip Bar
This is the perfect makeup kit to throw in your carry on. With these 6 products, you can get your entire look in minutes, without having to pack your full makeup bag. Don't know what shades work for you, no problem! Our Fast Face kit is curated by complexion. Once we know your foundation, we recommend the rest of the products so you can achieve an easy but beautiful look in just a few minutes.
02
The GPX All-in-One Vlogging Kit
You don’t have to be an influencer to step up your pictures for the ‘gram. The GPX All-in-One Vlogging Kit enhances video capabilities with an LED 1800 lumen video light this is dimmable and can be set to warm or daylight, a unidirectional microphone, vlogging rig with adjustable phone holder that can be used with or without a phone case, a tripod with adjustable position ball joint, a foam windscreen and light travel bag.
03
Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
What’s more essential than a suitcase? Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner is extremely lightweight, durable, and created with a truly unique design. Not to mention, you’ll get increased packing capacity, and thoughtfully integrated components, meaning you can pack more into smaller amounts of space.
04
Clinique Get the Most Glow Travel Set
Travel can wreak havoc on your skin — especially if you’re not keeping up with your daily routine. Clinique’s Get the Most Glow Travel Set brings all your favorite products on the road with you in this three-piece set of hydrating skin care and makeup favorites by Clinique.
05
GoPro HERO8 Black
Take GoPro on any adventure with you – whether that’s capturing timeless family memories, or effortlessly documenting your next big adventure. GoPro cameras have proven to be unbeatable in quality and consumer experience, making it the perfect camera for on-the-go!
06
Heat Proof Phone Pouch
Don’t let the blazing sun damage your phone and other tech essentials while you lounge on the beach or at the pool during your next trip! Invest in a thermal pouch by WELLinsulated that will protect your tech items from the harmful effects of extreme temperatures, sunlight, and moisture.
07
Coppertone’s Glow Hydragel
It's a given to pack sunscreen to wear on your vacation, but you should also be applying it in-flight, especially if you’re in the window seat. The altitude can expose you to harmful UVA rays. So make sure you pack Coppertone’s Glow Hydragel, which is a gel-like SPF formula that is cool to the touch and clear, providing invisible sun protection on all skin tones.
08
Peace Pills from OrganiGlow
Get anxiety and insomnia when you travel? Well, this especially makes sense when traveling during a pandemic. CEO + Founder Kay Cola is a mother of 3, author, Grammy nominated songwriter and recording artist and self proclaimed health nut. Her OrganiGlow peace pills feature natural ingredients that exceed all expectations! 4 years later, the vegan and organic collection has expanded from haircare to lifestyle and includes skincare, vitamins and supplements.
09
T-Shirt Towel from Naturalicious
Want to keep those curls poppin’ on the road? The T-Shirt Towel from Naturalicious is an organic, all-natural hair care brand with products for women with curly hair, with a focus on women of color with natural kinky or curly hair with a mission to eliminate the frustration, time and expense that can come with hair maintenance. Its super soft smooth all natural fabric, versatility that allows for wrapping, plopping and scrunching and a unique elastic band holds the towel wrapped securely while you get ready.
10
TWS NB2 Earbuds
TWS NB2 earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 tech that provide reliable connection and high-quality detailed sound, perfect for life on the go — whether by train, plane or automobile. With active noise canceling and 32 hours of playback time, you don’t have to stress about charging frequently on vacation, so you can tune out unwanted conversations, or enjoy tunes on the beach with ease.