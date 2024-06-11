Inside Two Argentinan Winery Stays That Are Perfect For A “Slow Living” Experience

In case you didn’t know, Argentina, specifically Mendoza, is the epicenter of global wine culture. Known for its Malbecs, the area’s more than 1,000 vineyards beckon oenophiles from all over the world to savor its region’s most robust varietals, and simply take in the genteel splendor of the area.

A lively city to the east of Mount Aconcagua, Mendoza sits atop the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, offering stunning views of mountain ranges, including the Andes, rolling hills of green and miles of vineyards that are home to beautiful wine options.

I was invited to visit two of the region’s premier wineries, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites and La Morada in the Uco Valley, to experience the boutique hotels stays, restaurants and of course, the full-bodied wines that both establishments had to offer.

Getting there

Delta and LATAM Airlines recently partnered to deploy flights to “connect the Americas,” offering direct routes to serve more than 300 destinations across Central, South and North America. I was able to catch a direct flight to Buenos Aires from the JFK airport in New York, which called for a 11 hour flight time. The long ride was made pleasurable because of Delta One®, the airline’s first-class offering which boasts spacious lie-flat seats, complimentary access to Delta Sky Club and use of Sky Priority services.

Nestled in the heart of Mendoza, SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites is one of the only high-end boutique wine resorts in the region that doesn’t have an on-site vineyard, but what it does offer is one of the most immersive wellness experiences you’ll probably ever have.

Owned and concepted by renowned winemaker Susana Balbo, the property was established after she ran one of Argentina’s most successful wineries, the first woman in the country to do so. It’s safe to say she has a penchant for innovation.

SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites is the only luxury wine hotel in Latin America with fully integrated in-room smart spa features and services in each suite, which all boast an individual steam room, sensations shower, locally made bath amenities, and massage table and a dry sauna (select rooms).

I was able to receive an incredible in-room deep tissue massage and full body scrub that awakened all of my senses. Highly recommend!

The rooms enjoy a high-powered connectivity system that allows for everything from light dimming to the surround sound music system to turn on with the press of a button on a tablet.

“I believe in the power of wellness and this hotel is the embodiment of that,” Balbo shared during a 14-course (and yes, I ate every one of them!) meticulously thoughtful meal in the dining quarters of the property. Alongside her daughter Ana Lovaglio Balbo, the wellness suites are soulfully decorated with priceless artworks and lush textiles.

The Food

Offering an on-site Michelin-recommended restaurant, La VidA features traditional a Argentinian menu curated by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Flavia Amad Di Leo. I was able to experience a gastronomic meal themed after the hotel’s signature art piece, the Tree of Life by Sergio Roggerone which highlights most important stages in a person’s life. Of course, every meal was paired with a Susana Balbo original wine.

The wine

Speaking of wine, we know why we’re here. Let’s talk about it.

Created by Balbo and her family, you have the chance to delve into personalized wine experiences that includes wine tastings, pairing recommendations, wine safari, and winemaking. Led by the resort’s sommelier, guests can taste options with five different flavor profiles (sweet, bitter, sour, salty and umami). Known as the Queen of Queen of Torrontés for her pioneering work with the native white grape, the Susana Balbo Signature Brioso White Blend is a hit if you’re looking for a floral and citrusy drink, perfect for the summer season.

And beginning in July through September, Delta One customers can enjoy Balbo’s wines on their flights and in the lounge.

Imagine this. Unending vineyard expanses lined with breathtaking Andes Mountain views flanked by…tiny houses. That’s what you’ll get when you visit the newly opened La Morada Life property in wine region of Los Chacayes.

The Stay

Created for guests with space on the mind, the luxury mini homes features a full bedroom, living room, fully equipped bathroom, patio and a hot tub.

The Food

La Morada Lodge’s on-site restaurant Hornero is helmed by Irish-born chef Edward Holloway, and boasts a menu that pays homage to traditional Argentian cuisine, sourced with Mendoza-grown ingredients.

I was able to enjoy family style dinner situated on the lodge’s outdoor grounds under twinkling lights and an open fire.

“The best experiences and conversations happen around a well-served table,” the team shared with ESSENCE in a statement. “We want Hornero to hit that relaxed note…a place to be enjoyed with friends and family again and again. For this reason our menu is designed with dishes which come straight from the oven to the middle of the table, ready to to be enjoyed by everyone.”

The menu is an omnivore’s dream, consisting of slow cooked leg of lamb with seasonal vegetables, and smoked ribeye with confit of garlic and sage among a litany of other options, including freshly smoked whole goat.

The Wine

“Our wine cellar pays tribute to the great wines that Argentina produces,”

the lodge shared with ESSENCE in a statement. “That’s why we have labels that come from different regions of the country, from Chubut to Jujuy. However, we have a strong focus on the IG Los Chacayes and the Uco Valley, as we work hand in hand with our neighbours, not only in terms of wines.”

Led by the renowned sommelier Andrés Rosberg, La Morada’s beverage offerings include everything from options pulled from its over ten thousand bottles of rare wines.

If you’re looking for a way to make the world stop in the most delicious way, travel to Argentina’s wine country.