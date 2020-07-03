5 Tips for A Social Distancing Summer Vacation with the Kids

As states begin to peel back some of their restrictions through phased re-openings, many Americans are beginning to get comfortable (or perhaps overly comfortable) with the idea of hitting the open road for a family vacation this summer. Though many destinations and resorts will put into place new cleaning and social distancing protocols, it’s the perfect opportunity to get some fun in the sun, and time away from home after a much awaited 3+ months.

Whether you’re looking forward to spending your summer vacation lounging on a Florida beach, pitching a tent for a few nights at a California campground, or heading on a suburban New Jersey beachtown, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a fantastic summer getaway while still social distancing with the kids. Encore Resort at Reunion in Orlando, Florida, for example, provides resort-style amenities with the privacy of a vacation home. If you’re still apprehensive to the idea, here are a few ideas from Encore’s team that will be helpful when choosing a vacation home anywhere!

Take a road trip.

Though air carriers are taking measures to help ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews, air travel is still a little risky at this time — especially since news was announced that American Airlines and United Airlines will no longer implement social distancing on their plans. What better way to get away than a fun road trip with the family. Not only do you get to take the scenic route and visit other destinations along the way, but it’s the perfect opportunity to create memories for years to come.

Social distance inside a private vacation home.

With hundreds of guest rooms at large scale hotels and properties, many may feel uncomfortable with the idea of passing through hallways and public spaces while trying to implement social distance practices this summer. A great alternative that gives you the best of both worlds is a private residence or Airbnb, that will keep you safe from other visits to your destination. As a private resort community near Walt Disney World, for example, Encore Resort at Reunion elevates the vacation rental experience by bridging the gap between hotel and private homes.

Private pool and backyard space.

With COVID-19 restrictions, lounging by the pool this summer could look very different this year. Mostly because pools present unique challenges for following those guidelines. Wearing a mask is all but impossible while swimming, and its less likely to enforce swimming pool distancing at unattended hotel pools. That’s why its better to enjoy the privacy of having the home all to yourself — including your own private pool and backyard. Social distance as you splash around, get some sun and enjoy a cocktail with your family in the privacy of your own area.

Private chef experiences and cooking classes.

Not ready to head into a restaurant? Instead, welcome the resort’s skilled chefs into your vacation home and watch as they prepare a delicious, multi-course meal right in front of your eyes. Chefs are accompanied by trained servers who handle everything from the set-up to the serving and clean up. Sit back and enjoy as the team takes care of it all. All staff are trained to social distance, wearing masks and gloves, ensuring a safe experience.

Outdoor fitness.

Get outside and be active! There’s plenty to do outside on your vacation while maintaining a safe distance from other travelers. Hike, bike, run, kayak — you name it, and the outdoors is your playground.