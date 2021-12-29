There’s Still Time To Feel The Soul Of The Holidays At Disneyland

Disney Festival of Holidays is an all-inclusive come one, come all celebration for the whole family. We had the joy of experiencing the heartwarming celebration that is as much educational as it is fun with traditions associated with Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. On our special family day, we enjoyed live entertainment, holiday shopping and eight food marketplaces that included adult beverages that added a little spice to our all-day adventure with our Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport.

We could not pull the kids away from the fun crafts such as coloring greeting cards and making ornaments and lanterns that exposed them to diverse holiday traditions. Of course, the highlight of our day was the unbelievable Disney holiday parade led by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse but our personal favorite was a beautiful float dedicated to Princess Tiana and her crew from the historic ‘Princess And The Frog’ movie. My son, Honor, happily shouted, ‘Look, it’s Tiana!’ as she softly waved to the crowd. Oh, let us not forget how we slow danced and caroled listening to the infectious voices of The Mistletoes, an a cappella ensemble, that celebrates an R&B Christmas and the spirit of Kwanzaa that perform classic holiday songs with rhythm and soul. If you’re wondering, yes, they sang ‘This Christmas’ and we lived our best holiday lives.

Don’t just take our word for it, there’s still time to enjoy the Disney holiday magic for yourself with the backdrop of the iconic amusement rides to top off the excitement. Through, January 9, 2022 Disney Festival of Holidays is bringing the sights, sounds, and tastes of cherished holidays, creating a magical experience for guests. For information on planning a celebration or vacation at Disneyland Resort, visit www.disneyland.com, call 866-60-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Disney fans can join the Holidays conversation on social media @Disneyland, and look for #DisneyFestivalofHolidays.