If you’re in need a little travel inspo as you hibernate indoors, look no further than Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Tanya Sam. The entrepreneur and reality star is currently on an epic couples trip in South Africa with her fiancé Paul Judge, and the photos are to die for.

Being true to her fashionista roots, Sam turned this trip into a “twirl-cation” serving epic look with bold prints (made by African designers, of course.)

Sam and Judge visited the must-see monuments in Capetown, South Africa before heading off to their luxury accommodations at Royal Malewane (South Africa’s most exclusive Big 5 safari lodge.)

On the last day of the trip, Sam gave her followers a tour of their 6-bedroom residence at Kruger National Park. Warning: this footage might take your breath away.

The lovebirds even got some quality time in as they scoped out wildlife under the South African sunset. Too cute!

Scroll through the gallery to see more epic photos from Tanya Sam’s epic safari vacation.