‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Tanya Sam Served Looks On Her African Safari Trip
By Jasmine Grant ·

If you’re in need a little travel inspo as you hibernate indoors, look no further than Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Tanya Sam. The entrepreneur and reality star is currently on an epic couples trip in South Africa with her fiancé Paul Judge, and the photos are to die for.

Being true to her fashionista roots, Sam turned this trip into a “twirl-cation” serving epic look with bold prints (made by African designers, of course.)

Sam and Judge visited the must-see monuments in Capetown, South Africa before heading off to their luxury accommodations at Royal Malewane (South Africa’s most exclusive Big 5 safari lodge.)

On the last day of the trip, Sam gave her followers a tour of their 6-bedroom residence at Kruger National Park. Warning: this footage might take your breath away.

The lovebirds even got some quality time in as they scoped out wildlife under the South African sunset. Too cute!

Scroll through the gallery to see more epic photos from Tanya Sam’s epic safari vacation.

01
Just Landed
And ready for action!
02
With Love, From Cape Town
Table Mountain is a must in South Africa!
03
Adventures Abound
Tanya and Paul started with lunch in Hout Bay then made their way to Boulders Beach to see the penguins.
04
World Travelers
How cute are they?
05
We'll Drink To That
Paul and the tour guides enjoyed scotch and biltong from a bar at the front of the Landcruiser while watching the sunset and the animals graze. Doesn't get any better than that!
06
Sharp Shooter
Tanya is oh so focused on getting the perfect shot.
07
Safari Love
Their smiles say it all.
08
Nature's Beauty
This sunset is pretty breathtaking.
09
Spotted!
Paul really knows his way around a camera!
10
Into The Wild
This photo belongs in National Geographic!
11
Safari Style
Count on Tanya to nail the theme.
12
Gang's All Here
This was a couple's trip to remember.
