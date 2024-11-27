I Came For The Culture Of Mexico City, But This Hotel Stole The Show

I’ve been talking about Mexico City for years. Literally, years. Every time someone asked about my travel bucket list, it was always right there at the top—but somehow, life kept getting in the way. Work, deadlines, life, family, more work. You know how it goes. But this trip? This was different. This was finally happening.

When I landed in Mexico City, I’ll be honest—I was low-key nervous and high-key excited. I travel quite often, but this felt different (we’ll just ignore the fact that the airport itself is a bit chaotic, and we accidentally exited before collecting our bags—rookie mistake, but lesson learned). The St. Regis Mexico City wasn’t just a hotel — it was my home base for finally experiencing a city I’d been obsessing over for what felt like forever. Located right on Paseo de la Reforma, the hotel is basically in the middle of everything. And I mean everything.

Paseo de la Reforma, for those who don’t know, is a bustling boulevard that feels like the beating heart of the city. The hotel is ideally situated near landmarks like Chapultepec Park, the Angel of Independence, and countless restaurants and galleries. Stepping into the lobby felt like entering another world—one of polished marble, gentle lighting, and a serene energy that contrasted beautifully with the vibrant chaos of the city outside.

Check-in wasn’t just efficient, it was personal. A warm smile, a complimentary drink, and a staff member who genuinely seemed interested in my plans made me feel like more than just another guest. It set the tone for what would become one of the best travel experiences I’ve ever had.

Let’s get into the room. As I entered the doors to my hotel room I was instantly blown away. And that doesn’t happen very often. The room’s floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city scenes looked like they were straight out of a travel magazine. But this wasn’t just about looking pretty—this was about experiencing Mexico City in total luxury. And the St. Regis delivered.

The little touches made it clear that this wasn’t just any hotel room. A personalized welcome note, a complimentary bottle of Clasa Azul, and a thoughtfully curated minibar featuring local snacks and beverages made it feel luxurious and culturally connected.

Let’s talk about the bar downstairs — King Cole. First of all, it’s stunning—a dimly lit oasis with leather chairs, polished wood, and a sophisticated air that feels straight out of an Idris Elba (or insert any sexy Black male actor) movie. But the real highlight? The tequila tasting. Forget everything you think you know about tequila. This wasn’t about salt and lime chasers — this was about understanding the layers, the craftsmanship, the stories behind each bottle.

The bartenders were more than mixologists, but instead, storytellers, who guided me through the nuances of blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas with the passion of true connoisseurs. Each sip felt like a window into Mexico’s rich history and culture. They even crafted a custom cocktail inspired by my favorite flavors, proving that this wasn’t just service—it was artistry (my favorite cocktail is a Lemon Drop Martini, so it was a twist on this).

Diana Restaurant was another level entirely. I’m a foodie, and this place knew exactly how to compete with Mexico City’s competitive foodie scene. Every dish was like a love letter to Mexican cuisine—complex, bold, unexpected. I tried things I couldn’t even pronounce and loved every single bite. Pro tip for anyone planning a trip: come hungry and be ready to be blown away. For example, I ordered the ensalada griega (their take on the Greek salad), and dare I say, one of the best Greek salads I’ve had in my life? Next up was the tacos de camaron, and my mouth is still watering still thinking about them. And then of course, it wouldn’t be “girl dinner” without a side of fries. The staff, attentive but never intrusive, made the experience feel like an event rather than just a meal.

Beyond the hotel, Mexico City is everything you’ve heard and then some. It’s colorful, chaotic, and endlessly inspiring. Thanks to the St. Regis concierge, I discovered hidden gems I might have otherwise missed—a boutique mezcaleria in Condesa, an art exhibit tucked away in Roma, and a local street vendor serving tacos that I’m still dreaming about. We even made our way to a local wrestling match we found on AirBnb experiences, which was interesting, to say the least.

The Roma and Condesa neighborhoods were as charming as everyone says, with tree-lined streets, vibrant murals, and cafes that seemed designed for lingering. Chapultepec Park, a sprawling oasis of green, provided a perfect escape from the city buzz. And yet, every adventure felt even sweeter knowing I could return to the comfort of the St. Regis.

My advice? Plan, but don’t over-plan. Leave room for spontaneity. The city has this incredible energy that you can’t capture in a rigid itinerary. Pack comfortable shoes, bring an open mind, and be ready to explore.

Mexico City showed me a whole world that mainstream travel narratives often miss. It was vibrant, welcoming, and absolutely unapologetic. The St. Regis wasn’t just a luxury stay—it was my gateway to understanding a city that had been calling my name for years. And trust me, I’m already planning my return trip.