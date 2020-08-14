7 Unique Socially Distant Hotel Experiences

Travel is going to look a lot different for the indefinite future. When it comes to who we travel with, what destination we choose and one of the most intimate parts of planning a trip – where to stay – travelers are going to have different considerations than perhaps the last time they booked a room.

That’s why hotels have begun to prioritize unique, private experiences that are big on luxury but not on the amount of people that they serve. These types of offerings not only promise safe and intimate activities and accommodations away from the crowds, but there’s also something special about having these individual travel experiences all to yourselves, providing plenty of room to create personalized vacation memories.

If you’re thinking about taking your first post-quarantine trip (or simply your next), and need a few options to make the most of your hotel experience, we’ve rounded up a few options below.