7 Unique Socially Distant Hotel Experiences

Travel is going to look a lot different for the indefinite future. When it comes to who we travel with, what destination we choose and one of the most intimate parts of planning a trip – where to stay – travelers are going to have different considerations than perhaps the last time they booked a room.
That’s why hotels have begun to prioritize unique, private experiences that are big on luxury but not on the amount of people that they serve. These types of offerings not only promise safe and intimate activities and accommodations away from the crowds, but there’s also something special about having these individual travel experiences all to yourselves, providing plenty of room to create personalized vacation memories.
If you’re thinking about taking your first post-quarantine trip (or simply your next), and need a few options to make the most of your hotel experience, we’ve rounded up a few options below.
01
A private poolside Peloton session with your own butler
Located inside Fort Lauderdale’s newest and tallest skyscraper, Hyatt Centric Las Olas
, offers a sophisticated escape in a chic, sky-high setting with a design that pays homage to the area’s local yachting culture. Guests who want to stay fit can opt for a private Peloton sesh at the hotel’s Elev8 pool deck, complete with a ‘Cool Down Concierge’ who brings cold towels and beverages throughout their ride to help keep the momentum going. Culinary aficionados can reserve a suite for a private dining experience that includes a multi-course chef’s dinner, personalized playlist, and namesake cocktail made based on guests’ favorite spirit.
02
A culinary tour of Jalisco
The newly renovated Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
offers a private ‘Jalisco at your Table' culinary experience which draws much of its influences from the region. A kitchen full of chefs at the resort local to Jalisco have curated a seven-course menu inspired by meals from their childhood, time spent in their abuelas' kitchens and the area’s traditional ingredients. This culinary homage to the state of Jalisco is an authentic and delicious add on for all travelers who appreciate the opportunity to take a bite out of the local culture.
03
A stellar stargazing experience in Iceland
While Iceland is known as an optimal place to experience the Northern Lights for approximately 8 months of the year, it is also the ultimate stargazing destination for the same reason: a pure, unspoilt night sky offering visitors ideal views. Thus, Hotel Rangá
is not only one of the best places in the world for lights chasers to stay, but also aspiring astronomers given its secluded countryside location providing less light pollution and its own state-of-the-art observatory located on-site. On most clear nights one of Iceland’s leading astronomy-experts, is on hand to guide guests through the constellations and celestial stories behind the stars using high-spec telescopes that peek through a roll-off roof into new worlds floating above.
04
Spa, surf, sleep…repeat!
Travelers seeking an escape that screams authentic Mexico while offering a quieter alternative to popular Puerto Vallarta should visit W Punta de Mita
. Located on a secluded beach in the culturally rich region of Riviera Nayarit, the property features offers endless private perks ranging from Mesa1 -- a chef’s table where up to six guests can enjoy a private dinner under the stars, to ceviche-making, surf lessons, Mezcal tastings, and a spa edged with lush jungle where guests can unwind after hitting the waves or exploring nearby Bohemian beach towns.
05
Slay in your sanctuary
St. Lucia’s most mesmerizing resort experience, Jade Mountain
is known for its stunning guest ‘sanctuaries’ that feature perks like en-suite infinity pools and private butler service, plus a missing fourth wall so guests are entirely open to the elements. The opulent cliffside hideaway features an array of experiences designed so guests almost never have to leave the comfort of their over-the-top suites -- from a Six in Your Sanctuary six-course, in-room chef’s dinner to private yoga classes, chocolate making, Ayurvdedic wellness consultations, and more. It’s also home to St. Lucia’s only helipad for guests looking to arrive privately...in style.
06
Oyster bed tours and beachfront bonfires
Located along the coast of Cape Cod, Ocean Edge Resort
has launched a new lineup of private experiences to ensure complete peace of mind for travelers this summer. These carefully curated activities take place across the resort's 429-spacious acres, and are perfect for guests looking to enjoy outdoor and upscale experiences sans other resort guests (aka - a perfect social distancing getaway.) A few examples include: private oyster tours in the Brewster Flats; individual archery lessons; private beach fires during sunset with s'mores kits and more.
07
A beachfront spa just for one on Bahamas’ least inhabited island
The first-ever luxury resort to debut on the barely inhabited Bahmanian island of South Andros, Caerula Mar Club
is a secluded escape that was built for social distancing before it was ever a thing. Located on an expansive stretch of beach without a single footprint, the property features six private villas and 18 suites steps from the crystal-clear ocean and a boutique oceanfront spa with room to accommodate just one guest at a time.