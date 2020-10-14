5 Socially Distant Babymoon Destinations

With the coronavirus still in full swing, being whisked away to Bali or Italy for a luxurious babymoon is not only unrealistic — but also a stark reminder of life as we once knew it to be. Because of recent spikes, many moms are taking extra precautions to protect their health, their baby bump, and their family when considering travel (if at all), making the options limited for where they travel.

But just because you’re being precautious doesn’t mean you need to skip your babymoon entirely! While of course you need to do what’s best for you and your baby to stay healthy and happy during your pregnancy, if a vacation is what you need, a vacation is what you’re going to get.

Of course, it’s up to you if you feel uncomfortable traveling right now, but if you want to, here are a few destinations to help you strengthen your bond (and take a well-deserved break!) with bae before your little one arrives.