5 Socially Distant Babymoon Destinations

With the coronavirus still in full swing, being whisked away to Bali or Italy for a luxurious babymoon is not only unrealistic — but also a stark reminder of life as we once knew it to be. Because of recent spikes, many moms are taking extra precautions to protect their health, their baby bump, and their family when considering travel (if at all), making the options limited for where they travel.
But just because you’re being precautious doesn’t mean you need to skip your babymoon entirely! While of course you need to do what’s best for you and your baby to stay healthy and happy during your pregnancy, if a vacation is what you need, a vacation is what you’re going to get.
Of course, it’s up to you if you feel uncomfortable traveling right now, but if you want to, here are a few destinations to help you strengthen your bond (and take a well-deserved break!) with bae before your little one arrives.
TOPICS: Lifestyle Travel Babymoon black travel vibes travel
01
Sedona, Arizona
Picture this: sitting poolside after a spa treatment with red rock formations as your Instagram backdrop. If it sounds like the trip you’ve been waiting for, Sedona is one of the best when it comes to welcoming expecting parents. Besides the temperate nearly perfect year-round (but avoid in July or August if you’re not a fan of the heat), Sedona is known for its relaxing and rejuvenating qualities. Enchantment Resort, for example,, encourages parents-to-be to relax and pamper themselves in the tranquil atmosphere where the sounds of the creek offer an ideal backdrop for morning meditation.
02
Bermuda
Between its turquoise blue waters, pink-sand beaches, and proximity to most East Coast destinations, Bermuda is the perfect island getaway for those seeking relaxation and seclusion. And if you feel comfortable leaving the confines of your villa or hotel, there’s much to be explored. Be wowed by the Crystal Caves Bermuda Aquarium, Natural History Museum, the Zoo, and did we mention the delicious food? Appropriate, because now you’re eating for two!
03
Savannah, GA
Savannah is just as picturesque as it is mystical. You’ll feel like you’re stepping back into time with the draping Spanish moss trees that line the city, or the architecture’s dramatic design. And did we mention the food? You can eat your way through the city’s low country Southern cuisine and culinary options that rival any major city in the country. So if you’re looking for lowkey, but sophisticated and chic, city vibes Savannah is your city.
04
Amelia Island
Just off the coast of northeast Florida, sits a hidden gem that’s an ideal destination for expecting parents looking to get off the grid for a last hoorah before the baby arrives. With 13 miles of uninterrupted beaches, pristine waters so blue you’ll think you’re in the Caribbean and lots of luxury resorts, you’ll bask away in all its luxury. Sit back, relax and let daddy attend to your every need, while also enjoying prenatal massages at the spa of your choice or luxuriating by the pool.
05
Hawaii
With a short flight from the West Coast and nonstop options from the East Coast, you can discover paradise in no-time (okay, from the East Coast, there will definitely be some time, but you get the point). Both intimate and peaceful, the island’s miles of perfect beaches, and scenic landscapes make it well worth the trip. Hawaii is diverse enough for any type of romance traveler: whether you’re looking for tranquility and relaxing or upbeat and adventure, you’ll get it here. And the best part, there are plenty of luxurious but more affordable hotels on the Big Island, Maui, and Oahu.