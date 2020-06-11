Hit The Open Road To These Safe Summer Getaways

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means — socially distanced summer vacations are on the horizon.

While things will of course look a lot different this year, Americans are starting to venture out of their homes and attempt travel for the first time in months, and safety is the first priority. In fact, many people are overwhelmingly looking for vacations closer to home, which means that roadtrips — a long-standing American tradition — will be making a huge comeback this year.

If you are looking to avoid the crowds and maintain safe social distance while enjoying time with friends and family, there are plenty of domestic destinations within driving distance from most major cities, that are equally as breathtaking and thrilling as some of your favorite islands and countries.

Hit the open road this summer to some of these safe summer getaway destinations.