Best Rooftops For Social Distancing In New York City

At this point, most of us have hit our ceiling for how much longer we can stay inside the house during the pandemic. Thankfully, as many states have begun to open up again (with restrictions), some of our favorite summer hangouts have also implemented rules and regulations in order to safely hang out with friends and loved ones.
New York, in particular, has begun to utilize outdoor dining spaces to the fullest extent, with glass partitions, 6-foot distancing, sanitizer stations and mandatory mask requirements all being implemented at dining establishments. This makes socializing feel (somewhat) more comfortable than earlier in the pandemic, especially as Gov. Cuomo has kept New York’s coronavirus rates down over the past couple of months.
So if you’re looking to finally break free and begin to explore the Big Apple again, know there are plenty of options for delicious food, crafted cocktails and good vibes, all within local reach. Here are a few options to take in breathtaking skyline views at some of New York’s City’s best rooftop hangout spots.
TOPICS: Travel bars food and drinks New York City rooftops
01
Haven Rooftop
Haven Rooftop above the Sanctuary Hotel in Midtown is ready for diners to escape to. Offering craft cocktails and delicious favorites such as sliders, tuna tartare, and Buffalo wings, Branzino and Steak Au Poivre with peppercorn sauce, you’ll want to enjoy your time outside by pairing that with a Cloudtini or summer sangria for a truly elevated experience.
02
Ainslie
Ainslie in Williamsburg just unveiled a new rooftop with 26 seats in addition to having 36 seats on the sidewalk and 50 seats in their backyard garden. Ainslie's Executive Chef John DeLucie and lead pizzaiolo Erasmo ‘Mino’ Lassandro offer a tasty menu of wood-fired pizzas, pastas, free range chicken, NY Strip Steak, Atlantic Salmon and Wood Fired Rosemary Wings. The restaurant, wine bar and beer garden also has an extensive alcoholic beverage menu.
03
Sushi Lab Rooftop
Sushi Lab Rooftop at The Sanctuary Hotel in Midtown offers guests a creative spin on traditional sushi from Executive Chef Frankie Chen. The new rooftop restaurant features Japanese small plates along with creative Nigiri, Sashimi and Maki sushi. Of course the star of the show is the omakase experience, utilizing only the freshest ingredients. Sushi Lab Rooftop features an open air oasis with 8 seats at the chef’s counter and 9 additional outdoor tables practicing safe social distancing for a total capacity of 30.
04
Ampia Rooftop
This sprawling 4,500 square foot outdoor rooftop terrace featuring individual greenhouses for a social distance dining experience, opulent clusters of colorful flower gardens and Italian-themed art and décor dispersed throughout. Chef Michele Iuliano offers up an authentic Italian menu of lite casual fare, along with a selection of inventive seafood paninis. Ampia Rooftop is incorporating several safety and sanitizing precautions, and is open for lunch and dinner daily.
05
Perivoli at Ravel Hotel
Perivoli is a new outdoor poolside restaurant (and adjoining beach club, Profundo) inspired by the enchanting outdoor energetic restaurants of Mykonos. Classic Greek and Mediterranean fare include the freshest seafood and grilled items which are offered in their garden and poolside at Profundo with plenty of wine and cocktails to choose from. Chef Seth Levine’s menu covers classics like crisp zucchini and eggplant chips, stuffed vine leaves, assorted spreads, grilled octopus and calamari, to be followed by plates of grilled lamb chops, chicken kebabs or lobster pasta.