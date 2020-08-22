Best Rooftops For Social Distancing In New York City

At this point, most of us have hit our ceiling for how much longer we can stay inside the house during the pandemic. Thankfully, as many states have begun to open up again (with restrictions), some of our favorite summer hangouts have also implemented rules and regulations in order to safely hang out with friends and loved ones.

New York, in particular, has begun to utilize outdoor dining spaces to the fullest extent, with glass partitions, 6-foot distancing, sanitizer stations and mandatory mask requirements all being implemented at dining establishments. This makes socializing feel (somewhat) more comfortable than earlier in the pandemic, especially as Gov. Cuomo has kept New York’s coronavirus rates down over the past couple of months.

So if you’re looking to finally break free and begin to explore the Big Apple again, know there are plenty of options for delicious food, crafted cocktails and good vibes, all within local reach. Here are a few options to take in breathtaking skyline views at some of New York’s City’s best rooftop hangout spots.