First-Time RVers Are Hitting The Road More Than Ever

The coronavirus may be running rampant in the United States. But for some, that won’t stop their will to go out and explore Earth’s natural wonders.

In the wake of the pandemic, RV companies have benefited from the public’s increased interest in road trips as the primary means of travel. In fact, RV rentals have increased by 650% as the coronavirus changes how Americans vacation. Over 25 million Americans have hit the open road in their recreational vehicle this summer in search of the ultimate vacation, making the RV the hottest travel trend of 2020.

And in case you thought “we” don’t RV, think again. Though a 2014 report by the Outdoor Foundation found that only 4 percent of campers were African-American, this number is slowly increasing. That’s mostly because of Black RV enthusiast groups that have found a sense of community on the road. Groups like the National African-American RV’ers Association (NAARVA), for example, are introducing the RVing lifestyle into communities around the country.

In fact, a 2017 report by Statista showed that America’s three largest ethnic groups (Black, Hispanic and Asian) are increasingly discovering the joys of camping — bringing the total up to 7% in just three years.

RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, doesn’t expect this to slow down anytime soon. In fact, the company predicts a high demand for RVs through the fall with Labor Day bookings already up 50% and climbing. According to RVshare’s Travel Sentiment survey, more than half said they feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago.

“RV travel is a seasonal business and as we look towards the fall months, we usually see reservations drop off,” said RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “This year is different. In fact, we will continue to be up significantly in bookings for the rest of the year as travelers continue to opt for travel options that give them more control and consider RVs for more than just a vacation.”

Families are also being creative with their newfound flexibility. As homeschooling and remote work schedules continue into Fall, many are looking to use RVs beyond leisure trips, with 30% of respondents said they would consider renting an RV to homeschool from the road, and 42% said they would consider working remotely from an RV.