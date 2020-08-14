First-Time RVers Are Hitting The Road More Than Ever
By Kimberly Wilson ·

The coronavirus may be running rampant in the United States. But for some, that won’t stop their will to go out and explore Earth’s natural wonders.

In the wake of the pandemic, RV companies have benefited from the public’s increased interest in road trips as the primary means of travel. In fact, RV rentals have increased by 650% as the coronavirus changes how Americans vacation. Over 25 million Americans have hit the open road in their recreational vehicle this summer in search of the ultimate vacation, making the RV the hottest travel trend of 2020.

And in case you thought “we” don’t RV, think again. Though a 2014 report by the Outdoor Foundation found that only 4 percent of campers were African-American, this number is slowly increasing. That’s mostly because of Black RV enthusiast groups that have found a sense of community on the road. Groups like the National African-American RV’ers Association (NAARVA), for example, are introducing the RVing lifestyle into communities around the country. 

View this post on Instagram

“RV there yet?” 🚌 🛣⛰… Never have I ever thought I’d cross America in a motor home (while black! 🤣👀) with my family at 7 months pregnant. But after two months inside a 2bdrm apartment I looked at the poster of Great World Wonders on my son’s wall and figured why not find a way to #stayhome and safely see some sights all at once. We couldn’t have done it without my always down-to-ride mom and big bro and a vehicle so stocked and cozy we’re contemplating getting one of our own. In 5 days we’ve hit landmarks in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Utah (currently) on our way to my beloved Cali. The roads have been clear, the few souls we’ve met have been lovely and the memories made utterly priceless. From my fam to yours, wishing everyone health, a happy holiday and renewed hope for what can and will be in this country and beyond. 🤗. . . . . . #rubesrunfromrona2020 #roadtrip #memorialday #memorialdayweekend #familyroadtrip #rv #rvlife #rvshare #seesomeworld #seesomestates #koa #reecelife #blackboyjoy #blacklove #family #fun #freedom #love #life #peace #joy

In fact, a 2017 report by Statista showed that America’s three largest ethnic groups (Black, Hispanic and Asian) are increasingly discovering the joys of camping — bringing the total up to 7% in just three years.

RVshare, the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, doesn’t expect this to slow down anytime soon. In fact, the company predicts a high demand for RVs through the fall with Labor Day bookings already up 50% and climbing. According to RVshare’s Travel Sentiment survey, more than half said they feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago.

“RV travel is a seasonal business and as we look towards the fall months, we usually see reservations drop off,” said RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “This year is different. In fact, we will continue to be up significantly in bookings for the rest of the year as travelers continue to opt for travel options that give them more control and consider RVs for more than just a vacation.”

Families are also being creative with their newfound flexibility. As homeschooling and remote work schedules continue into Fall, many are looking to use RVs beyond leisure trips, with 30% of respondents said they would consider renting an RV to homeschool from the road, and 42% said they would consider working remotely from an RV.
