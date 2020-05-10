Thinking About Future Travel ? These Resorts Will Allow for Social Distancing

It’s safe to say that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the fact of travel as we know it. Once “outside opens back up” everything from how we book, to the destinations we select will be impacted (and implemented) from travelers worldwide.
Studies predict that one of the key travel trends we will see in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic is the desire to explore destinations — both domestically and abroad — that allow you to enjoy them while still practicing social distancing. Getaway options that include your own private villa or vacation rental with exotic and dreamy surroundings, secluded pool, ocean view, and maybe even a butler awaiting your request for a cocktail will be considered safe and sought after.
Here are a few dreamy destinations and vacation rentals to inspire future travel — while also allowing for social distancing.
01
Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla
Frangipani Beach Resort, ranked as one of the best beaches in the Caribbean, is home to Frangipani Beach Resort, a premier luxury boutique resort located on the soft white sands of Meads Bay. Offering an exquisite island getaway, the resort features an impressive 5,000 square feet beachfront villa, specially designed to host special beach escapes in a private sanctuary for families and groups. Separated from the resort, the private villa offers four ocean-facing bedrooms equipped with a bathtub, indoor shower and outdoor shower. Occupying two floors, guests will find two bedrooms upstairs along with an entertainment area and second floor balcony with sweeping views of Meads Bay Beach. Once outside, guests can spot their own private pool and pool deck to lounge peacefully.
02
Harbour Village, Bonaire
Harbour Village, located on the lesser known Dutch Caribbean island of Bonaire, is home to four-acres of tropical paradise from the comfort of its own exclusive beach, the only resort on the island able to boast such. Accommodations at Harbour Village includes three different private Beach House villas that allow guests to enjoy this slice of paradise in a secluded setting. The exclusive beach access, personal villa and option to explore the surrounding coral reefs and natural setting through private snorkel, dive, SUP board, kayaking and more tours creates the ultimate getaway that allows for practicing social distance.
03
Paraiso del Mar, La Paz, Baja California Sur
Nestled within a 1700-acre natural preserve is Paraiso del Mar, a private resort community with mile-long stretches of secluded beach to call your own. With easy access to the Sea of Cortez—a true biological treasure and a mecca for divers, sport fishermen, and ocean-lovers—this relaxed, island-like peninsula is authentic Mexico at its very best: unspoiled, serene, and full of character. This island community is just a 7 minute boat ride from La Paz and affords visitors and residents an intimate connection to an unsurpassed oasis of natural beauty with easy access to the vibrant city of La Paz, and its artisans, customs and cuisine.
04
Cayo Espanto, Belize
Located three miles off the coast of Belize, Cayo Espanto is a private island resort that creates a sense of secluded paradise for every visitor. Each of the resort’s seven villas includes a private dock, pool, a butler and personalized meal and concierge services. All the resort’s villas are luxurious but the one that literally stands out a little bit above the rest is Casa Ventanas. Casa Ventanas is Cayo Espanto’s exclusive over-the-water bungalow, the one-bedroom villa is the most intimate and requested accommodation on the island. As a bonus, a glass floor section of the villa provides guests with the unique experience of taking a glimpse at the Caribbean sea life below.
05
Canouan Estate Villas and Residences, Grenada
Located on the secluded and unspoiled island of Canouan (ka-no-wan) in the chain of Grenadine islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is Canouan Estate Villas and Residences. The intimate resort is a quintessential example of five-star Caribbean luxury offering a wide selection of elegant accommodations that range from stylish, generously appointed one and two-bedroom suites to a unique collection of stately standalone villas and residences. Each villa comes with its own private butler who can arrange pre-stocking of food items, event and celebration planning, tours and excursions as well as offering panoramic views of the entire estate, golf course, beaches and coves.
06
Puerta Cortés, La Paz, Baja California Sur
Located minutes from La Paz, the capital city of Baja California Sur, Puerta Cortés boasts a boutique collection of oceanfront and hillside residences and villas within the VistaMar and Las Colinas communities. Guests enjoy a number of activities and amenities including the Espiritu Spa, Blue Cortes pool club, the El Cortes Golf Club, the hilltop Sunset Lounge and Pueblito Marinero, a world-class marina with fine dining restaurants and watersport activities including sailing, yachting, diving and snorkeling.