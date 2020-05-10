Thinking About Future Travel ? These Resorts Will Allow for Social Distancing

It’s safe to say that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the fact of travel as we know it. Once “outside opens back up” everything from how we book, to the destinations we select will be impacted (and implemented) from travelers worldwide.

Studies predict that one of the key travel trends we will see in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic is the desire to explore destinations — both domestically and abroad — that allow you to enjoy them while still practicing social distancing. Getaway options that include your own private villa or vacation rental with exotic and dreamy surroundings, secluded pool, ocean view, and maybe even a butler awaiting your request for a cocktail will be considered safe and sought after.

Here are a few dreamy destinations and vacation rentals to inspire future travel — while also allowing for social distancing.

