Photo Credit: @itstanyatime

There’s no doubt about it, Trinidad Carnival is the greatest fete on earth, hands down. But this year, beyond the parties, vibrant costumes and Iwer George and Kes securing the Road March crown for ‘Stage Gone Bad,’ it seems the real highlight of the festivities was Real Housewives of Atlanta star Tanya Sam.

The self-proclaimed carnival junkie took to the roads of Port of Spain, Trinidad to get on bad with her RHOA co-star Porsha Williams and local masquerade band, YumaVibe. One look at her Instagram and you’ll see that she was #teamnosleep as she partied from sunup to sundown living her best life.

But it was her peach-like sweetness and willingness to show love to her fans along the way that really made her stand out from the rest of the carnival crowd. Fans from all over posted their photos with the Toronto native and gushed about how much they loved her getting down and dirty with the people. Check out a few pics of Tanya showing love the Trini way at carnival, and if you’re jealous that you missed her this go ’round, no worries because there’s always Caribana!