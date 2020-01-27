Photo Credit: @ayshaharun

Ah, Paris — the “City of Lights,” and of course, love. It’s hard to think about bucket list getaways and baecations without talking about this European gem. Just one look at photos will conjure vivid thoughts of strolling down cobblestone streets learning about the city’s history on a Black Paris Tour, sitting at quaint cafes eating macaroons, and romantic photoshoots in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Add to that the fact that unlike other destinations there are always flight deals and packages to be found to Paris, and it’s easy to understand why many reasons visitors return year after year. One traveler who would agree with that sentiment is beauty and lifestyle influencer Aysha Harun (@ayshaharun). Aysha recently took a quick jaunt to Paris and fell in love with its iconic charm from the moment she arrived.

Check out our exclusive guide and photos from Aysha’s Parisian adventure and be inspired to plan a getaway of your own, because Paris is always a good idea!

01 Bonjour Paris! As the capital city of France, Paris is a destination loved by travelers across the globe. While there's never really a bad time to explore the city of lights, Paris truly comes alive from spring to fall when the weather is at its best. Euros reign supreme in France so be sure to search for deals and plan your budget accordingly. Photo Credit: @ayshaharun 02 Nolinski Paris The perfect mix of retro and modern design, the boutique luxe hotel Nolinski Paris is where you want to be for easy access to popular sites like the Louvre and the Palais-Royal gardens. Photo Credit: Nolinski Paris 03 Manger, manger, manger! Paris is best known for its delicious croissants and pastries, but make no mistake that there are plenty of global cuisines to discover in the city as well. Getty Images 04 Vineyard Rolling Looking to escape the throngs of tourists is Paris? Hop a quick budget flight (Ryanair often has great deals) to the wine region of Bordeaux to enjoy romantic strolls (or rides) through vineyards. Photo Credit: @ayshaharun

