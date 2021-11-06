Plan Your Own ‘Oprah And Gayle’ Inspired Road Trip To One Of These Destinations

Getty Images

Fifteen years after their cross-country car trip debuted on The Oprah Winfrey Show, besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King recently hit the road again — this time behind the wheel of a Lexus ES 350 F Sport with a short road trip through Santa Barbara, where Winfrey lives, for the first episode of The OG Chronicles.

The entire video is the content we live for: Oprah is sitting shotgun with Gayle behind the wheel because, as Gayle put it, “You don’t like to merge! You don’t like to pass cars! You don’t like to be on the highway!”

If you’re like me, seeing these friends live their best lives 15 years later, inspired me to plan a road trip of my own. And the good news, no matter the season, you can too! Even if your budget isn’t the same size as the infamous friend-duo, you can still grab your girls and go on the trip of a lifetime. Here are a few road trip destinations perfect for hitting the open road.

01 Southern Delaware Southern Delaware, also known as the “Culinary Coast”, is a foodie-lovers destination with historic seaside and riverside villages, five-star beaches and boardwalks along the Atlantic Ocean. There are so many offerings in the region which includes everything from an array of micro-breweries to a lavender farm. Take the ferry from Cape May to Lewes where you can dig into specials like Scrapple Fries at Grain on the Rocks right at the newly redone Ferry terminal or check into the Dogfish Inn and unwind! Getty Images 02 Richmond, VA Richmond is an easy road trip destination for much of the East Coast and South. The city, which has seen many developments and new additions in recent years, has become known for its meaningful public mural art, important history, diverse dining, booming craft beer and distillery scene, outdoor adventure and natural beauty, and more. In particular, Richmond has been in the national spotlight for the past few months regarding its connection to Black history as well as the present-day realities of the city. Richmond has always been known for its vibrant street art and in recent times, public murals, walls and reclaimed spaces have grown as an important form of expression to address the current national conversation of racial reckoning and social justice. Getty Images 03 Atlantic Canada After over a year of shutdown to U.S. travelers, it’s the perfect time to discover the magic that Canada has to offer. With tons of new luxury hotels, coastal parks, and four provinces of the region, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Prince Edward Island each have their own news-worthy happenings. A 19-mile coastal parkway in New Brunswick is a road tripper’s dream, while adventurous visitors can stroll around North America’s first tree walk in Nova Scotia. Seafood lovers will find a slice of paradise on Prince Edward Island, and visitors can have a hands-on lesson in geological history at the Discovery UNESCO Global Geopark in Newfoundland & Labrador. Getty Images 04 Savannah/Tybee Island, GA With its 22 historic squares, Italianate mansions, cobblestone alleyways, and stately oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, Savannah is filled with Southern charm. Pack a picnic lunch or order one from a local shop and spend a leisurely afternoon in Forsyth Park. Just 20 minutes from Savannah is quaint Tybee Island with five miles of beautiful beaches. Climb the state’s tallest and oldest lighthouse (built in 1736) for seemingly never-ending views of the Atlantic Ocean. Take a guided kayak tour of the salt marshes, lounge on the beach, watch for dolphins as they frolic in the waves, go bird watching at North Beach. Getty Images 05 San Antonio, TX Slow down and get in touch with nature in San Antonio. Within the city, the San Antonio River Walk captures a slice of the romantic atmosphere usually found along the riverbanks of European cities like Paris and Venice. Take an early morning stroll along the walk to enjoy its towering trees, intimate restaurants, and inviting green spaces. Look for the Selena Bridge, an arched stone bridge where a love scene from the movie Selena was filmed. The bridge is a natural stopping point and delivers a picturesque view of the River Walk. Getty Images