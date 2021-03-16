These Luxury Glamping Tents Allow You To Spend The Night In A Costa Rican Rainforest

What says ‘socially distanced’ more than a luxury glamping tent in the middle of a rainforest? When Costa Rica opened its borders to the United States on November 1, that’s exactly why visitors began flocking to Nayara Tented Camp’s secluded Central American escape.

Tucked away just minutes from Arenal Volcano National Park, is this idyllic retreat perfect for couples and small families alike — whether you prefer adventure or plenty of relaxation. One of the first luxury camps in Central America inspired by the luxury canvas lodges of Africa and Asia, the hotel is adjacent to its sister resorts, Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs, giving guests access to the entire Nayara experience.

But back to Nayara Tented Camp: The property, which opened in December 2019 as Latin America’s first luxury tented camp — has not only amassed tourists from across the globe to experience their wonder, but also drawn crowds (pre and post pandemic) to the small mountain town of La Fortuna. Translated from Spanish as “The Fortune,” La Fortuna is located in the northwest region of Costa Rica, at the base of Mount Arenal. Many travelers arrive here by way of San Jose, since it is about 2 1/2-3 hours away from the airport. Now one of the most touristic destinations in Costa Rica with over a million tourists each year, there’s plenty to do here that doesn’t just involve the volcano. From hot springs, to a hanging bridges hike, horseback riding, there’s something suitable for every type of traveler.

Costa Rica, known for its moniker “pura vida” actually, allows travelers to take their eco-friendly attitude on the road (skies, or sea) for a rip-roaring adventure – or a completely secluded getaway – at Nayara Tented Camp, which is known as one of the most scenic wilderness hotels in the world. Because how else do you embrace wilderness than staying within a sloth sanctuary (currently 15 sloths living in the trees) and at home to myriad animals such as tree frogs, toucans, and monkeys?

The best (and perhaps the most enticing) part about it, is that each accommodation is completely private from other guests. At Nayara Tented Camp, the sprawling luxury tents have big decks with private infinity plunge pools, each with views of the volcano. A must-do is room service breakfast of local coffee (roasted on property), fresh fruit, and Costa Rica’s traditional “gallo pinto” meal.

It’s no surprise that Africa was a major source of inspiration for this property either, with one of Nayara’s owners spending two years traveling Africa’s great tented camps before setting his mark on Costa Rica. Styled after tented camps in Botswana, the canvas tents are all imported from Africa and designed by Ferrari, with a romantic draping effect inside and mosquito nets to protect you from nature’s children. Other imported materials used within the tents include Italian and Guatemalan marble and wood flooring sourced from nearby Nicaragua, making this an international affair.

If you decide to do some exploration around the property, you won’t be disappointed. The spa is open air, cantilevered over the rainforest with a fresh breeze and the sound of the trickling spring below. Every restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating – whether it’s a wine paired dinner at Nostalgia Wine bar (with an impressive list of South American labels), some Peruvian-influenced sushi at Asia Luna, modern dishes with local ingredients punctuated by nightly live music at Amor Loco, or pizza fresh out of the oven or refreshing ceviche at Mis Amores – all with some artisanal cocktails.

The brand also recently expanded out of Costa Rica. Nayara’s two new-to-them properties in Chile include: Nayara Alto Atacama and Nayara Hangaroa on Easter Island.